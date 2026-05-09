You Can Wear Your Stovepipe Jeans in Spring, Just Pair Them With This, This and This

Stovepipe jeans look chicest with these shoes, this jacket and these sunglasses—just ask Daisy Edgar-Jones.

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Daisy Edgar Jones steps outside of a hotel wearing a beige trench coat with high-waisted stovepipe jeans, black kitten heel boots and a beige knit over her shoulders.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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You can absolutely wear your favourite stovepipe jeans from the cooler months well into spring—you just need the right styling formula. And if you ask me, Daisy Edgar-Jones has already landed on the chicest one.

Recently spotted in her slim-fitting denim, the actor styled her stovepipe jeans with a polished combination that felt fresh for the season ahead: kitten-heel ankle boots, a light trench coat and sleek sunglasses.

While trainers can sometimes bunch up around the ankle and make stovepipe jeans skew a little too casual, and towering heels often feel impractical for everyday wear, kitten-heel ankle boots add polish without taking away from the relaxed ease of the denim.

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To elevate the look even further, Daisy layered over Burberry's Fitzrovia Trench Coat (£2095). Long enough to shield against the lingering early-spring chill but still light enough to feel seasonal, the soft cream shade brought a fresh finish that complemented her lighter-wash jeans perfectly.

Daisy Edgar Jones steps outside of a hotel wearing a beige trench coat with high-waisted stovepipe jeans, black kitten heel boots and a beige knit over her shoulders.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you’re looking for the easiest way to make your stovepipe jeans feel current, this is the outfit formula to follow: sleek kitten heels, a light trench and a slim-line pair of sunglasses to tie everything together.

Read on to shop the chicest stovepipe jeans below.

Shop Stovepipe Jeans and Kitten Heel Boots: