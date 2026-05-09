You Can Wear Your Stovepipe Jeans in Spring, Just Pair Them With This, This and This

You can absolutely wear your favourite stovepipe jeans from the cooler months well into spring—you just need the right styling formula. And if you ask me, Daisy Edgar-Jones has already landed on the chicest one.
Recently spotted in her slim-fitting denim, the actor styled her stovepipe jeans with a polished combination that felt fresh for the season ahead: kitten-heel ankle boots, a light trench coat and sleek sunglasses.
While trainers can sometimes bunch up around the ankle and make stovepipe jeans skew a little too casual, and towering heels often feel impractical for everyday wear, kitten-heel ankle boots add polish without taking away from the relaxed ease of the denim.
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To elevate the look even further, Daisy layered over Burberry's Fitzrovia Trench Coat (£2095). Long enough to shield against the lingering early-spring chill but still light enough to feel seasonal, the soft cream shade brought a fresh finish that complemented her lighter-wash jeans perfectly.
If you’re looking for the easiest way to make your stovepipe jeans feel current, this is the outfit formula to follow: sleek kitten heels, a light trench and a slim-line pair of sunglasses to tie everything together.
Read on to shop the chicest stovepipe jeans below.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans and Kitten Heel Boots:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Mango
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
Style with kitten heel boots or pair with simple Mary Janes.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.