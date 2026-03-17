Fact: These Anti-Trend Shoes Are the Chicest Thing to Wear With Black Jeans Starting Now

Over the past year or so, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most stylish It girls on the planet. We should get used to her holding that distinction because she seems to only get chicer by the season. And as is the case with stylish It girls, Ceretti's style has become quite influential among her fans and followers of her style. So, when I saw how she recently styled black jeans while out and about in Paris, I couldn't not put it on the internet's radar.
As we make that somewhat awkward transition from winter to spring, finding spring-friendly things to wear with jeans is one of the secrets to make getting dressed easier each day, and the non-trendy (but timeless and cool) shoe style Ceretti chose to pair with her black jeans was just that: tan suede flats. Unlike shoes in a darker-colored neutral shade, the tan suede ones lighten things up a bit and magically make her entire outfit more interesting than a pair of black flats would. It's an easy styling trick to start wearing now, so keep scrolling to see the successful combination for yourself and to shop black jeans and tan suede flats to wear with them.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.