If the Choice Is Between Black Pumps and This Trendier Color, It Girls Know the Latter Looks Cooler

I don't know about you, but whenever I wear something colorful, my first inclination is to wear black shoes, but I'm also aware that non-black shoes are always a more interesting (and often more successful) choice. Elizabeth Olsen is one of the many It girls who know what I'm talking about.
Olsen, who has been busy promoting her new film Eternity, was photographed out in NYC earlier this week wearing a vintage Fendi cobalt blue blazer with a bright blue midi skirt. And instead of black pumps (the obvious choice), she opted to wear burgundy pumps. As I’m sure you know and are tired of hearing about for the past couple of years, burgundy is the rich color trend everyone loves to wear in the winter, and it’s one of those chameleon colors that magically works with any other hue it’s paired with—much like black. But unlike black, burgundy shoes add a cool, unexpected, and exceedingly elegant touch to whatever outfit they’re a part of—especially burgundy pumps. Olsen's choice to wear her patent leather slingback pair with colors you’d typically wear with black shoes was a smart one, as it made her outfit look 10x cooler. See for yourself below and shop my picks for the best burgundy pumps on the internet.
