Looking Chic in Cropped Jeans This Winter Means Wearing This Boot Style and Color

The many years that Elizabeth Olsen has been in the public eye have proven that she can be trusted for classic, effortless styling ideas. Her off-duty style is casual and accessible. The most recent example of this came while she was out to lunch in Studio City this week. She was photographed wearing an outfit we all own: a cream-colored sweater, blue jeans, and boots. The jeans were a cropped straight-leg style, and the boots she paired them with were chocolate-brown Chelsea boots.
The reason the boot trend she wore was the perfect choice for cropped jeans is this: For starters, they're flat, which is the chicest style when wearing cropped jeans. The shaft of the boots also goes up high enough (as most Chelsea boots do), so there isn't a gap between the hem of the jeans and the top of the boots. Lastly, the chocolate brown hue looks rich and forward, as it's the top color trend of the season.
Now that you know, keep scrolling to shop cropped jeans and brown Chelsea boots to wear with them, just as Olsen did.
