8 Winter 2025 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

Whether you love winter or hate it, you can't stop it. No matter how you feel about the coming season and all the frosted windshields, dry skin, festive occasions, and cozy fireplaces that go along with it, you should probably start preparing your wardrobe now. The closer we get to the holiday season, the faster the best winter items start selling out, so there's no time like the present to talk about the big winter trends.
Celebrity and influencer It girls are usually the first to jump on the coming season's trends, and that's proven to once again be the case for winter 2025. Lately, I've spotted Sofia Richie wearing the pretty shoe trend you'll see at all the holiday parties, Elsa Hosk wearing the tights color that's replacing black, Aimee Song wearing the sweater trend of the season, and a handful of other winter 2025 trends to jump on. Keep scrolling to start adding them to your carts—trust me, you'll thank these chic It girls (and me) soon.
Fur Trim
Everything looks chicer when trimmed in fur. Full-on faux fur is always a smart bet for winter, but your outfits will look even fresher when you opt for a fur-trimmed piece à la Devon Lee Carlson in Valentino.
Shop Fur-Trimmed Pieces
Gray Tights
Black tights are a timeless winter wardrobe essential, but I can't help but notice that It girls such as Elsa Hosk or swapping them out for gray tights as of late. The hue gives outfits a cozy look and pairs particularly well with chocolate brown, as you can see on Hosk herself.
Shop Gray Tights
High-V-Neck Sweaters
The sweater trend It girls such as Aimee Song are influencing everyone to buy right now are the once-dated V-neck sweaters. And the most popular iteration of the style is high V-necks. It's a fresh style to swap your crewnecks for if you want your outfits to look more winter 2025.
Shop High-V-Neck Sweaters
Satin Pumps
With the holidays on the horizon, you can expect to start to see satin pumps on many It-girls' feet. Sofia Richie just wore a pair with a suede pullover and jeans, and they dressed up the casual outfit in an instant.
Shop Satin Pumps
Plaid Skirts
The entire country has gone crazy for plaid, and a checked skirt is one of the most fashion-person ways to wear the trend. Emili Sindlev's Burberry midi proves my point perfectly.
Shop Plaid Skirts
Brown Corduroy Pants
If you want to stay warm this winter without wearing jeans, invest in a pair of cozy corduroy pants in the color of the season: chocolate brown. In fact, just copy Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks' entire outfit—leather jacket and burgundy shoes included.
Shop Brown Corduroy Pants
Leopard-Print Statement Pieces
All the It girls are still wearing leopard print—including Dua Lipa. For the most 2025 look, go bold and opt for a statement piece, such as a jacket.