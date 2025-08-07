The Elegant Fall Boot Trend Everyone Is About to Wear With Miniskirts Has Arrived

It's only early August, but a new uniform for fall has just dropped. If you recall, fashion people in NYC have been pairing miniskirts with chunky, black, leather knee-high boots for summer, which is an uncommon choice for warm weather. And now, cool girls in LA are wearing a fall boot trend similar to the NYC fashion crowd, miniskirts paired with brown suede knee-high boots.
The transitional time between summer and fall is almost here, so Paris Jackson just tested an early-fall outfit trend out while attending Cara Delevingne's birthday party. She opted for a white button-down shirt to pair with her tan miniskirt, and accessorized with a paisley-print tie. She stuck to neutral tones by adding a pair of espresso brown knee-high boots and a small suede clutch to match. This look is both appropriate for the transitional weather and a variety of occasions—but especially a night out. The boots dress the skirt up while the shirt dresses it down, so it's pretty much the perfect outfit combination.
If you’re into this easy summer-to-fall uniform, keep scrolling to shop pieces similar to Jackson’s look (including some of the best brown suede knee boots on the internet).
