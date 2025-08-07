The Elegant Fall Boot Trend Everyone Is About to Wear With Miniskirts Has Arrived

in News

It's only early August, but a new uniform for fall has just dropped. If you recall, fashion people in NYC have been pairing miniskirts with chunky, black, leather knee-high boots for summer, which is an uncommon choice for warm weather. And now, cool girls in LA are wearing a fall boot trend similar to the NYC fashion crowd, miniskirts paired with brown suede knee-high boots.

The transitional time between summer and fall is almost here, so Paris Jackson just tested an early-fall outfit trend out while attending Cara Delevingne's birthday party. She opted for a white button-down shirt to pair with her tan miniskirt, and accessorized with a paisley-print tie. She stuck to neutral tones by adding a pair of espresso brown knee-high boots and a small suede clutch to match. This look is both appropriate for the transitional weather and a variety of occasions—but especially a night out. The boots dress the skirt up while the shirt dresses it down, so it's pretty much the perfect outfit combination.

If you’re into this easy summer-to-fall uniform, keep scrolling to shop pieces similar to Jackson’s look (including some of the best brown suede knee boots on the internet).

Paris Jackson wearing a white button-down top, a tan miniskirt, and brown suede boots in LA

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Get the Look

Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

X Devon Lee Carlson Layla Low Rise Suede Miniskirt
Reformation X Devon Lee Carlson
Layla Low Rise Suede Miniskirt

Staud Wally Boots
Staud
Wally Boots

Nordstrom, Paisley Silk Tie
Nordstrom
Paisley Silk Tie

Shop More Suede Knee-High Boots

Vince Andes Boots
Vince
Andes Boots

Cassie Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cassie Boots

The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boot
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots

Simkhai Jordi Suede Slouch Boots
Simkhai
Jordi Suede Slouch Boots

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Bettina Boot 25
Paris Texas
Bettina Boot 25

Circus NY by Sam Edelman, Yulia Pointy Toe Knee High Boot
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Yulia Pointy Toe Knee High Boots

Lea Suede Knee Boots
THE ATTICO
Lea Suede Knee Boots

Miniskirts to Wear With Them

Pleated Bow Miniskirt
ASTR the Label
Pleated Bow Miniskirt

Levi's Icon Skirt
Levi's
Icon Skirt

A-Line Mini Skirt
H&M
A-Line Mini Skirt

Letisha Pleated Silk Miniskirt
Equipment
Letisha Pleated Silk Miniskirt

Caeli Skirt
Aya Muse
Caeli Skirt

Suiting Miniskirt
Good American
Suiting Miniskirt

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

