Olivia Munn Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence
Denim trends come and go, but flared styles somehow feel timeless. Case in point: Olivia Munn's latest look, which is striking in its simplicity yet still sets a standard for all jeans-and-button-down outfits for the season. It's easy and breezy while still evoking a sense of glamour.
The Your Friends & Neighbors star was spotted wearing perfectly tailored high-waisted flared jeans, showing just a peep of her platform heels. Completed with coordinating Chanel accessories, it's an easy ensemble worth replicating. Keep scrolling to shop classic white button-downs, black leather bags and belts, platform pumps, and, of course, flared jeans. Complete the look with your go-to gold huggies (or pick up a new pair) and a parted ponytail with face-framing pieces in the front. Whether you go for head-to-toe designer items or mix and match affordable finds with splurge-worthy pieces, the final look is guaranteed to be one of your favorite no-fuss 'fits for the rest of the summer.
On Olivia Munn: Chanel belt and bag
Re-Create the Look from Head to Toe
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
