Olivia Munn Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence

Denim trends come and go, but flared styles somehow feel timeless. Case in point: Olivia Munn's latest look, which is striking in its simplicity yet still sets a standard for all jeans-and-button-down outfits for the season. It's easy and breezy while still evoking a sense of glamour.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star was spotted wearing perfectly tailored high-waisted flared jeans, showing just a peep of her platform heels. Completed with coordinating Chanel accessories, it's an easy ensemble worth replicating. Keep scrolling to shop classic white button-downs, black leather bags and belts, platform pumps, and, of course, flared jeans. Complete the look with your go-to gold huggies (or pick up a new pair) and a parted ponytail with face-framing pieces in the front. Whether you go for head-to-toe designer items or mix and match affordable finds with splurge-worthy pieces, the final look is guaranteed to be one of your favorite no-fuss 'fits for the rest of the summer.

Olivia Munn wears flared blue jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Olivia Munn: Chanel belt and bag

Re-Create the Look from Head to Toe

Anine Bing Essie Shirt
Anine Bing
Essie Shirt

You only need one perfect white button-down shirt.

Good Waist High Waist Palazzo Jeans
Good American
Good Waist High Waist Palazzo Jeans

Palazzo jeans are so chic.

Leather Platform Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Leather Platform Heeled Sandals

Tailor your jeans to suit these killer platform heels.

Leather Drop-Chain Belt
Banana Republic
Leather Drop-Chain Belt

We love the unexpected chain detail.

18k Gold Vermeil
Mejuri
Chunky Huggie Hoops

Wear these chunky gold huggies everywhere.

Quince Italian Leather Diamond Quilted Small Shoulder Bag
Quince
Italian Leather Puff Quilted Small Shoulder Bag

Don't sleep on Quince's leather goods.

Theory Curve Sleeve Shirt
Theory
Curve Sleeve Shirt

Theory does the best basics.

Desi High Waist Flare Jeans
AG
Desi High Waist Flare Jeans

High-waisted flared jeans always elongate the legs.

Mango Metallic-effect heeled sandals
Mango
Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals

Make these your go-to party shoes for the summer—they'll go with everything.

Rag & Bone Beaded Chain Baby Boyfriend Belt
Rag & Bone
Beaded Chain Baby Boyfriend Belt

Another subtle detail that makes a big impact.

Shashi Petite Frame Huggies
Shashi
Petite Frame Huggies

Keep these huggies on hand (or in your bag) for a quick outfit change.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Pillow Quilting
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Pillow Quilting

Coach bags go with everything.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

