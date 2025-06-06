Olivia Munn Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence

Denim trends come and go, but flared styles somehow feel timeless. Case in point: Olivia Munn's latest look, which is striking in its simplicity yet still sets a standard for all jeans-and-button-down outfits for the season. It's easy and breezy while still evoking a sense of glamour.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star was spotted wearing perfectly tailored high-waisted flared jeans, showing just a peep of her platform heels. Completed with coordinating Chanel accessories, it's an easy ensemble worth replicating. Keep scrolling to shop classic white button-downs, black leather bags and belts, platform pumps, and, of course, flared jeans. Complete the look with your go-to gold huggies (or pick up a new pair) and a parted ponytail with face-framing pieces in the front. Whether you go for head-to-toe designer items or mix and match affordable finds with splurge-worthy pieces, the final look is guaranteed to be one of your favorite no-fuss 'fits for the rest of the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Olivia Munn: Chanel belt and bag

Re-Create the Look from Head to Toe