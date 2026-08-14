Naomi Watts has always had the inimitable ability to make anything she wears feel both elegant and accessible at the same time. Whether she’s donning a silk scarf and trench coat to play Jackie Kennedy in Love Storyor leopard-print jackets as a high-powered divorce lawyer in All’s Fair, she does so with an effortlessness that makes all her looks feel incredibly replicable.
This extends off the screen, as her latest outing has proven. Whilst out running errands in Los Angeles, the actress stepped out in a timeless formula that’s been well documented to be a favourite of French women across every age.
Indeed, the star stepped out in a Breton stripe top, denim shorts and black Mary Janes, showcasing that the key to looking both elevated and unfussy relies upon a rotation of well-edited wardrobe basics.
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What piqued my interest most, however, wasn’t the fact that this silhouette consisted of cardinal pieces owned by any chic Parisian, but rather the way in which Marinière tops have reentered the sartorial landscape.
A favourite of Lee Radziwill, Jane Birkin and Alexa Chung, the simple stripe trend has seemed to regain its status as a cult purchase after years of being overlooked in favour of ditsy floral blouses and polka-dot halter-necks.
Earlier this year, Julianne Moore also showed off the sophisticated simplicity of the style by wearing one during the Cannes Film Festival. On that occasion, the actress paired a blue-and-black style from Matteau with black tailored trousers, white flats and a woven leather bag from Bottega Veneta.
Imbued with a sense of Rivera glamour, these striped tops serve as the blueprint for daytime refinement and ease, injecting a sun-kissed sensation into any ensemble they feature in. Truly, you can not wear one without feeling like you’ve come back from the Côte d'Azur à la Brigitte Bardot.
Plus, with this style becoming a core part of how stylish over-50s dress, it’s an investment you can bank on maturing with you. For styles you’ll reach for season after season, scroll below to shop Naomi Watts’s outfit for yourself.
Shop Naomi Watts's Breton Top, Denim Shorts and Mary Janes:
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.