If the influx of starry arrivals touching down at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport wasn’t enough warning, consider this your official announcement that the annual Cannes Film Festival has officially begun.
The theatrical event is the crème de la crème of theatrical excellence, but considering that it’s hosted on the Côte d'Azur, the captivating looks that grace the red carpet are what really steal the spotlight. In recent years, however, the sartorial fanfare has transcended far beyond the premieres themselves, with these parades of glamour beginning from the moment celebrities land on the tarmac and extending into the lobby of famed institutions like the glamorous Hôtel Martinez.
As a fashion editor who fancies themselves somewhat of a cinephile, this intersection of sartorial and on-screen drama is something that always piques my interest. This year, though, I’d have to award the proverbial Palm D’Or for “Best Dressed” the chic, over-50s celebrities showcasing the best French fashion has to offer.
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This is not to say that they’re swanning around the French Riviera wearing the latest silhouettes showcased in Paris. (Though these looks are certainly luxurious and punctuated with designer accessories, like Demi Moore’s new season Gucci and Julia Louis-Dreyfus's intrecciato leather Bottega Veneta.) Instead, these looks serve as proof that simplicity will always be a shortcut to elegance.
In the almost decade-long career I’ve had in the industry, one of the biggest lessons I’ve gleaned from those with a little more experience under their belt is that ditching superfluous trends and developing your own shorthand for sophistication will actually make you look the most stylish. Whether this be a pair of excellently tailored jeans that fit you perfectly, or a black blazer crafted from the most sumptuous materials, it will always help you feel more refined, confident and considered.
This is a style philosophy that the venerable actresses in Cannes this weekend adhered to, and one that I’m proudly adopting, too. But to provide you with a few pointers on how to begin, scroll through for the major French fashion trends the over-50s set is wearing. From saturated colours to minimalist jackets, these are shapes and shades certain to garner a standing ovation.
5 French Fashion Trends Worn by Chic Over-50s Celebrities During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
1. Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: Ever since returning to the screen with her award-winning performance in The Substance, Demi Moore has made herself a sartorial muse to many established designers: Demna at Gucci, Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli and Simone Porte Jacquemus. Joining this year’s Grand Jury, she eschewed any of the chintzy sparkles and floor-grazing gowns these creative directors love to dress her in for a more humble silhouette. In a pair of balloon trousers and a simple crew neck, she embraced the utilitarian nature of the look by styling it with a lightweight bomber jacket that’s both functional and effortless.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Soft Bomber Jacket
This style has a wool-like touch, making it feel soft as butter on your skin.
Reformation
Lennon Jacket
From the silver button fixtures to the tie-up waistband, this is the most elevated version of a bomber jacket that I've ever seen.
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
This entire ensemble feels straight out of a French girl's wardrobe.
2. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: Isabelle Huppert might be revered for her portrayals of gorgeous women having a nervous breakdown. However, in this high-octane turtleneck and tailored suit, the French actress is playing the part of a trend setter, particularly because the shade of the long-sleeved top is the hue du jour. A staple of Phoebe Philo’s tenure at Celine and Yves Klein’s work, cobalt blue is vibrant, intriguing, and evidence that adding a dose of colour can go a long way in making tried-and-tested ensembles appear all the more intriguing.
Shop the Trend:
TOTEME
Oversized Striped Silk-Twill Shirt
You'll wear this on summer holidays and around the city alike.
MANGO
Oversized Cotton Jacket
Approved by both 20-somethings and over-50s.
DÔEN
Emmaretta Shirred Floral-Print Cotton Midi Dress
Dôen dresses are designed for frolicing in around the South of France.
3. Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: As a resident of Monaco, it should come as no surprise that Kelly Rutherford looks right at home in the South of France. Though her velvet, Venetian-inspired slip-on loafers certainly underpin her ensemble with a lived-in ease, there’s something particularly noteworthy about the way she’s juxtaposed these relaxed pieces with practical staples like a short-sleeved carpenter shirt and a pencil skirt. The latter has become one of the defining silhouettes of the season, with endorsements from Chanel, Saint Laurent and Jil Sander, too.
A silhouette you'll tend to see at least once a day in fashionable alcoves like Le Marais.
Sezane
Magalia Skirt
If it's French fashion you're after, why not go right to the source with brands like Sézane?
4. Shirt Dress
Style Notes: Though her daughter, Margaret Qualley, certainly garners the most press about her wardrobe, don’t discount Andie MacDowell’s personal style yet. (She was here first, after all.) After debuting her now signature grey hair during Cannes a few years ago, she’s returned to turn our attention to another underrated style—the humble shirt dress. Elegant and unfussy, this one-and-done design is a favourite of other savants like Gwyneth Paltrow and Emily Ratajkowski, too.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Fluid Midi Shirt Dress
The fluid shape of this dress makes it a dream to style.
Reiss
Button-Neck Short-Sleeve Midi Dress in Cream
The pintucking on this piece gives it some structure that helps set it apart.