No One Does Summer Dressing Like French Women—5 Chic Outfit Trends to Copy This Summer

Why I'm looking to the French fashion set for all of my summer outfit inspiration in 2026.

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Paris summer outfits
(Image credit: @juliesfi, @slipintostyle, @annelauremais)
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Despite the downpours and sudden drop in temperature (in true British form), blue skies and warmer weather will make their return again. As such, I refuse to revert back to knitwear and my Birkenstocks are firmly staying as a part of my everyday uniform, so when summer does kick things up a notch, I'll be ready for anything.

Elevating all of my usual summer looks is my top priority this year, and gone are the days of buying endless fast fashion pieces that won't even last the year. As I get older I’m taking a more conscious approach to shopping, and I'm looking to really fine tune my wardrobe to maximise the hardest working pieces, and my first stop for inspiration was of course, the French fashion set.

French women possess the ability to make even the simplest of looks feel fresh, polished and considered. Everything they wear just looks so effortlessly chic which is why I often turn to them when I’m in somewhat of a styling rut.

From statement printed dresses to a classic broderie anglaise embroidery, these are the five Parisian-approved summer outfit trends for 2026.

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1. Statement Printed Dress + Ballet Flats

Paris summer outfits

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Summer is the prime season for people to start getting experimental with their wardrobes. Once reserved for neutrals and minimalistic pieces, the sunniest season is now the time we start injecting prints and colours into our looks, and this pairing from Ellie Delphine is a masterclass in balancing fashion with function.

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2. Striped Shirt + White Trousers + Flats

Paris summer outfits

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Summer whites are a beloved favourite for a reason, and whether it's a plain cotton, light linen or, like Anne-Laure, a broderie anglaise embroidered pair, there’s no going wrong with white trousers. Pair with a timeless striped shirt and a mule, and it’s a failsafe summer look.

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3. Strapless Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats

Paris summer outfits

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: A strapless dress perfectly balances elegance and ease for a chic summer look, and the mesh ballet flats give this a more daytime appropriate finish, perfect for those balmy days spent lounging al fresco.

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