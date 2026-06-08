Despite the downpours and sudden drop in temperature (in true British form), blue skies and warmer weather will make their return again. As such, I refuse to revert back to knitwear and my Birkenstocks are firmly staying as a part of my everyday uniform, so when summer does kick things up a notch, I'll be ready for anything.
Elevating all of my usual summer looks is my top priority this year, and gone are the days of buying endless fast fashion pieces that won't even last the year. As I get older I’m taking a more conscious approach to shopping, and I'm looking to really fine tune my wardrobe to maximise the hardest working pieces, and my first stop for inspiration was of course, the French fashion set.
French women possess the ability to make even the simplest of looks feel fresh, polished and considered. Everything they wear just looks so effortlessly chic which is why I often turn to them when I’m in somewhat of a styling rut.
Style Notes: Summer is the prime season for people to start getting experimental with their wardrobes. Once reserved for neutrals and minimalistic pieces, the sunniest season is now the time we start injecting prints and colours into our looks, and this pairing from Ellie Delphine is a masterclass in balancing fashion with function.
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Alémais
x MLAK Tangible Love Printed Silk Midi Dress
Such a beautiful print.
ZARA
Pack of 3 Rigid Metallic Bracelets
Chunky bangles are enjoying a comeback right now.
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Knotted Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl do such chic ballet flats.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
The Stockholm is one of my favourite styles from DeMellier.
2. Striped Shirt + White Trousers + Flats
Style Notes: Summer whites are a beloved favourite for a reason, and whether it's a plain cotton, light linen or, like Anne-Laure, a broderie anglaise embroidered pair, there’s no going wrong with white trousers. Pair with a timeless striped shirt and a mule, and it’s a failsafe summer look.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Poplin, Royal Blue Stripe
A blue striped shirt is such a classic style.
BHOĒM
White Broderie Wide Leg Pull on Trousers
I own these and have got so much wear out of them already.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballet Flats - Limited Edition
So chic.
Le Specs
Work It!
Le Specs have nailed affordable sunnies that look so much more expensive than they are.
3. Strapless Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A strapless dress perfectly balances elegance and ease for a chic summer look, and the mesh ballet flats give this a more daytime appropriate finish, perfect for those balmy days spent lounging al fresco.
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MANGO
100% Ramie Dress With Pleated Body
I can't believe this is from the high-street.
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
I recently bought these and have got so much wear out of them already.