I'm on a Wavy-Hair Journey This Summer—My Friends and I Swear By This One Product

When you find a beauty product that's good enough to text your friends about, you're already winning. But when you accidentally find one that you and your friends now can't live without, you've struck gold.
As I'm a beauty editor with dozens of PR packages on my doorstep at any given moment, it's quite rare that the latter comes across my desk, so when I was packing for a weekend excursion to the Hamptons a few weeks ago, I didn't think much of it when I threw Rōz's new Wave Texturizing Mist into my bag. "It's supposed to be rainy, andI've been meaning to try this. Maybe it'll make my waves behave better," I wondered as I absentmindedly zipped the unused bottle into my suitcase. Little did I know that the salty elixir was soon to become my and my wavy-haired friends' favorite hair find of the summer.
RŌZ
Wave Texturizing & Finishing Mist
Created by lauded celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, Rōz is the purveyor of many of Who What Wear editors' favorite hair products. We've fawned over everything from the brand's scalp scrub that delivers shampoo commercial–level results to the hair mask that Emma Stone uses, so I shouldn't have been surprised that the latest addition to the brand's award-winning lineup was as impressive as its forebears. But there I was, scrunching this wave-making tincture into my hair and watching my texture spring back to life with voluminous fervor.
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I've been on a wavy-hair journey this summer, which means I've tested my fair share of products in the pursuit of smoother, more defined bends, and Rōz's Wave Mist gives me the unfussy, beachy look that my natural mane's been lacking while still creating piecey texture. The matte spray, as described by the brand, creates tangle-free grip with a blend of red microalgae for touchable, flexible waves and mineral-abundant sea salt for gentle grit and definition. Simply shake up the can, spray onto your dry hair (I recommend using it on second-day waves to restore your texture), and scrunch. My friend—a former shopping editor who's tried hundreds of beauty products—was floored by its results and continued to reach for it every day of our trip.
If you're craving even more volume and grit, I'd recommend dusting your roots with a small amount of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray for a sensual, undone halo of hair. But if you'd rather restore shine after using the Wave Mist, I'd suggest squeezing a small amount of Rōz's Santa Lucia Styling Hair Oil onto your ends for a touch more hydration.
I've used this spray in several ways throughout the summer: to amp up my natural waves, to create piecey definition after heat-styling, and to add tousled grip to loose updos. The opportunities are endless, but if you're still searching for your perfect sea salt spray, allow me to point you toward some fabulous alternatives.
Not Your Mother's
Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
A great under-$10 drugstore option.
OUAI
Texturizing Wave Spray
This wave spray is salt-free, making it a great option for dry hair.
R+Co
Rockaway Salt Spray
Try this classic salt spray if you want to build volume and texture.
Bumble and bumble
Surf Sea Salt Hair Wave Texturizing Spray
A top-tier sea salt spray for touchable volume.
14th Night
The Natural Surf Spray
People with dry or damaged hair may benefit from using this natural wave spray.
Oribe
Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray
For a spray that defines texture and boosts shine, add this Oribe pick to your cart.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.