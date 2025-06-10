The Classic Closed-Toe Shoe Fashion People Who Just Aren't Into Flip Flops Wear Instead

I don't know about you but, as the days warm up, I've found myself increasingly unsure of what shoes to slip into. Living in the city, I don’t always love stepping out in something open-toed, but with temperatures rising and London’s humidity creeping in, my go-to trainers are starting to feel stuffy. If I could bear an open-toe, flip-flops would be the obvious solution—casual, breezy, easy to wear—but as much as I appreciate their effortlessness, they’re just not a staple I reach for for my commute and other daily endeavours. Emma Watson, however, has just reminded me of the classic closed-toe alternative that's even more comfortable than flip-flops.

Stepping out in Paris, Watson completed her jeans and barn jacket look with a light brown pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hardly a newcomer, Birkenstock's Boston shoes have been a heavyweight player in fashion people's wardrobes for years. The ergonomic cork sole, slip-on design and gently rounded toe all create a relaxed silhouette that makes styling so easy.

While Watson’s jeans-and-Birkenstock look is a classic pairing, the beauty of the Boston mule lies in its versatility. Lean towards a Scandi-inspired approach by matching it with loose linen separates, or style with cotton shorts during summer's hottest days.

With a closed-toe design and open-heel finish, these offer just the right amount of coverage for summer days in the city. So, if you're flip-flop hesitant like I am, read on to shop Birkenstock Boston clogs below.

SHOP BIRKENSTOCK BOSTON CLOGS: