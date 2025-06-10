The Classic Closed-Toe Shoe Fashion People Who Just Aren't Into Flip Flops Wear Instead

Birkenstock's Boston clogs have truly earned their place as a summer wardrobe hero. Read on to discover how Emma Watson styled her pair in Paris below.

Emma Watson steps out in Paris wearing a barn jacket in a light brown shade with straight-leg jeans and Birkenstock mules.
I don't know about you but, as the days warm up, I've found myself increasingly unsure of what shoes to slip into. Living in the city, I don’t always love stepping out in something open-toed, but with temperatures rising and London’s humidity creeping in, my go-to trainers are starting to feel stuffy. If I could bear an open-toe, flip-flops would be the obvious solution—casual, breezy, easy to wear—but as much as I appreciate their effortlessness, they’re just not a staple I reach for for my commute and other daily endeavours. Emma Watson, however, has just reminded me of the classic closed-toe alternative that's even more comfortable than flip-flops.

Stepping out in Paris, Watson completed her jeans and barn jacket look with a light brown pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs.

Emma Watson steps out in Paris wearing a barn jacket in a light brown shade with straight-leg jeans and Birkenstock clogs.

Hardly a newcomer, Birkenstock's Boston shoes have been a heavyweight player in fashion people's wardrobes for years. The ergonomic cork sole, slip-on design and gently rounded toe all create a relaxed silhouette that makes styling so easy.

While Watson’s jeans-and-Birkenstock look is a classic pairing, the beauty of the Boston mule lies in its versatility. Lean towards a Scandi-inspired approach by matching it with loose linen separates, or style with cotton shorts during summer's hottest days.

With a closed-toe design and open-heel finish, these offer just the right amount of coverage for summer days in the city. So, if you're flip-flop hesitant like I am, read on to shop Birkenstock Boston clogs below.

SHOP BIRKENSTOCK BOSTON CLOGS:

Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs

Shop the shoe trend that Emma Watson loves.

Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede Clogs

Birkenstock's suede mules are a favourite within every fashion circle.

Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede Clogs

In a jet black shade these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Boston Suede-Trimmed Leather Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede-Trimmed Leather Clogs

Birkenstock's clogs will mould to your feet with wear—making them some of the most comfortable shoes in any collection.

Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede Clogs

Style with denim or pair these with a voluminous skirt to give your styling a casual energy.

Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs

Stay cosy in style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

