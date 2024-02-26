Emma Watson Just Wore the Anti-Skinny-Jeans Trend with London's "It" Trainer

By Natalie Munro
She may have been born in Paris and raised in Oxford, Emma Watson's most recent outfit reminds us all that she's a London girl at heart. Stepping out during Milan Fashion Week, the actor and activist styled a look that could be pulled from the wardrobe of any British city-dweller. Wearing one of her favourite springtime staples, a longline trench coat, Watson styled her look with mid-rise jeans and trainers, creating a casual outfit that taped into several major trends.

Opting for jeans in a trending baggy fit, Watson created a casual foundation for her outfit, which she cleverly complimented with a pair of Adidas Gazelle trainers, which just so happen to be the sneaker of the moment. With a comfortable sole, streamlined cut and three signature stripes, the Adidas Gazelle has become something of a core footwear option for Londoners. Ideal for traipsing around the city and supporting the high step count that comes with London life, you'll likely see several pairs every time you leave the house in the British capital.

Emma Watson wears Adidas Gazelle trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Watson enjoys styling a laid-back jeans and trainers outfit, she often peppers her looks with high-end accessories. Styling a navy Prada bucket bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a glimmering tennis bracelet, Watson added a polished element to her off-duty look in a subtle yet impactful way.

As we move towards the warmer months, Watson's spring-ready outfit has arrived at the perfect time. Read on to shop her look here, as well as our favourite Adidas trainers below.

SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:

trench coat
Zara
Trench Coat With Belt

Style with jeans and a white tee for a perfect spring time look.

Lilac Crew Neck Sweater in Merino Wool
United Colors of Benetton
Lilac Crew Neck Sweater in Merino Wool

This soft lavender shade styles well with peaches and burgundy.

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a white t-shirt.

Rail Mid Loose Straight Jeans
Weekday
Rail Mid Loose Straight Jeans

Dress up with kitten heels or style with casual trainers.

Adidas Gazelle Suede Trainers in Navy & White
Adidas
Adidas Gazelle Suede Trainers in Navy & White

Style with a longline skirt or pair with baggy jeans.

bucket bag
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Re-Nylon Mini-Bag

This also comes in black and camel.

Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold

Stack on with your other favourite bracelets, or style this on its own.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE ADIDAS TRAINERS HERE

Adidas Sl 72
Adidas
SL 72 Trainers

These are a favourite with the Who What Wear office.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Country Og Metallic Leather Sneakers

Silver trainers are trending this season.

Adidas Vl Court 3.0 Trainers in Beige & Brown
Adidas
Vl Court 3.0 Trainers

Style with brown socks or a cream pair.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Supernova Cushion 7 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

These also come in green.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers

Colourful trainers are having a moment this season.

Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals
Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

This playful colour pairing will bring a smile to your face.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Trx Vintage Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

The neutral colour pallet makes these so easy to style.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Squash Indoor Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These retro trainers will style well with wide-leg joggers or jeans.

trainers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers

Simple black trainers are always a good idea.

Explore More:
Emma Watson Adidas Trench Coats Trainers
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
