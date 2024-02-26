Emma Watson Just Wore the Anti-Skinny-Jeans Trend with London's "It" Trainer

She may have been born in Paris and raised in Oxford, Emma Watson's most recent outfit reminds us all that she's a London girl at heart. Stepping out during Milan Fashion Week, the actor and activist styled a look that could be pulled from the wardrobe of any British city-dweller. Wearing one of her favourite springtime staples, a longline trench coat, Watson styled her look with mid-rise jeans and trainers, creating a casual outfit that taped into several major trends.

Opting for jeans in a trending baggy fit, Watson created a casual foundation for her outfit, which she cleverly complimented with a pair of Adidas Gazelle trainers, which just so happen to be the sneaker of the moment. With a comfortable sole, streamlined cut and three signature stripes, the Adidas Gazelle has become something of a core footwear option for Londoners. Ideal for traipsing around the city and supporting the high step count that comes with London life, you'll likely see several pairs every time you leave the house in the British capital.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Watson enjoys styling a laid-back jeans and trainers outfit, she often peppers her looks with high-end accessories. Styling a navy Prada bucket bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a glimmering tennis bracelet, Watson added a polished element to her off-duty look in a subtle yet impactful way.

As we move towards the warmer months, Watson's spring-ready outfit has arrived at the perfect time. Read on to shop her look here, as well as our favourite Adidas trainers below.

