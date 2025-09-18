Bored of Black Outfits Yet? Try These 5 Elegant Autumnal Colour Pairings Instead

Don't overdo the neutrals—these are the five chic autumn colour combinations to energise your new-season wardrobe.

Collage of Elsa Hosk wearing autumn colour combinations.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
I’ll admit it: whenever I’m unsure what to wear, I reach straight for all black. It’s chic, it’s timeless, and it never feels wrong. But as much as I love the ease of head-to-toe black, it can quickly start to feel heavy, flat and, dare I say it, a little uninspired—especially for daytime dressing.

This season, I’ve found myself craving something with more energy, and all it took was a scroll through Elsa Hosk’s Instagram to realise exactly what my wardrobe has been missing. Hosk has a knack for mixing colours, experimenting with combinations that feel fresh without ever looking forced. Her outfits have convinced me that autumn dressing doesn’t have to be about safe neutrals—there’s plenty of room for playful pairings that still feel sophisticated.

With that in mind, I’ve sifted through her feed and pulled together the standout colour combinations she’s championing right now. Consider this your cheat sheet to autumn dressing that feels polished, elevated and, most importantly, interesting.

1. Red and Pink

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the pink and red colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: I’ll always have a soft spot for this unapologetically pretty pairing. Despite sitting so close together on the colour wheel (and threatening to clash), pink and red actually bring out the best in each other, creating a look that feels vibrant yet wearable. With the rise of red jackets this season, layering yours over soft pink pieces is an easy way to nail the trend.

2. Green and Yellow

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearings the green and yellow colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: This combination had never crossed my mind until I spotted it on Hosk, but now I can’t stop thinking about it. Olive green takes on new life when paired with bold, sunshine yellow. Skip the pastel, buttery shades we wore in summer and lean into saturated tones instead for a refreshing take on autumn styling.

3. Brown and Grey

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the brown and grey colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Grey has quietly become one of the chicest neutrals in my autumn rotation, but styling it with black can sometimes feel too sombre. Hosk’s trick? Introduce a grounding shade of brown. The warmth offsets the coolness of grey beautifully, creating depth and interest while still keeping things understated and neutral.

4. Red and Blue

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the red and blue colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: The softness of blue tempers red’s bold energy, while red injects new life into the otherwise gentle tone, creating a dynamic combination that feels fresh, wearable and a little unexpected.

5. Pink and Grey

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the pink and grey colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: This clever pairing proves that pink doesn’t have to read overly sweet, and grey doesn’t have to feel dull. When chosen in light, cool shades, the two balance each other—grey grounding pink’s playfulness, pink elevating grey’s minimalism.

