I’ll admit it: whenever I’m unsure what to wear, I reach straight for all black. It’s chic, it’s timeless, and it never feels wrong. But as much as I love the ease of head-to-toe black, it can quickly start to feel heavy, flat and, dare I say it, a little uninspired—especially for daytime dressing.
This season, I’ve found myself craving something with more energy, and all it took was a scroll through Elsa Hosk’s Instagram to realise exactly what my wardrobe has been missing. Hosk has a knack for mixing colours, experimenting with combinations that feel fresh without ever looking forced. Her outfits have convinced me that autumn dressing doesn’t have to be about safe neutrals—there’s plenty of room for playful pairings that still feel sophisticated.
With that in mind, I’ve sifted through her feed and pulled together the standout colour combinations she’s championing right now. Consider this your cheat sheet to autumn dressing that feels polished, elevated and, most importantly, interesting.
1. Red and Pink
Style Notes: I’ll always have a soft spot for this unapologetically pretty pairing. Despite sitting so close together on the colour wheel (and threatening to clash), pink and red actually bring out the best in each other, creating a look that feels vibrant yet wearable. With the rise of red jackets this season, layering yours over soft pink pieces is an easy way to nail the trend.
Shop the Trend:
Uniqlo
Uv Protection Pocketable Parka
Uniqlo's funnel neck jacket is a fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Raelynn Knit Top
Style with denim or pair with a swishy skirt.
Marks & Spencer
Organza Wide Leg Trousers
This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
2. Green and Yellow
Style Notes: This combination had never crossed my mind until I spotted it on Hosk, but now I can’t stop thinking about it. Olive green takes on new life when paired with bold, sunshine yellow. Skip the pastel, buttery shades we wore in summer and lean into saturated tones instead for a refreshing take on autumn styling.
Shop the Trend:
Asos
Semi Sheer Long Sleeve Top
Style this on its own or layer under a tee.
Stradivarius
Oversized Faux Suede Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
This also comes in black and burgundy.
3. Brown and Grey
Style Notes: Grey has quietly become one of the chicest neutrals in my autumn rotation, but styling it with black can sometimes feel too sombre. Hosk’s trick? Introduce a grounding shade of brown. The warmth offsets the coolness of grey beautifully, creating depth and interest while still keeping things understated and neutral.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Jacket
I really can't see this staying in stock for long.
Navygrey
The Weekend Relaxed
I have this knit myself, and it's one of my most-reached-for pieces.
Calzedonia
Soft Modal and Cashmere Blend Tights
The cashmere composition ensures a cosy fit.
4. Red and Blue
Style Notes: The softness of blue tempers red’s bold energy, while red injects new life into the otherwise gentle tone, creating a dynamic combination that feels fresh, wearable and a little unexpected.
Shop the Trend:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for thir chic shirts.
Sézane
Thais Jacket
This also comes in brown and green.
Oliver Bonas
Dark Red Elasticated Waist Midi Skirt
Style with a blue shirt or wear with a white tee.
5. Pink and Grey
Style Notes: This clever pairing proves that pink doesn’t have to read overly sweet, and grey doesn’t have to feel dull. When chosen in light, cool shades, the two balance each other—grey grounding pink’s playfulness, pink elevating grey’s minimalism.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
This dark grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Oxford Shirt
This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Trust me—grey trousers are going to take over from black this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.