My Vibe Right Now Is "Autumn in London"—7 Anti-Trend Outfits That Nail the Brief

The words "I have nothing to wear" should never be uttered this season. Scroll on to see the 7 anti-trend outfits Londoners are already rotating this autumn.

7 easy simple autumn outfits to recreate
(Image credit: @monikh, @lucywilliams02, @brittanybathgate)
By
published
in Features

Ah, the T-word—it makes the fashion world go round, filtering into our wardrobes through cuts, colours and clever details. Just look at this season’s new denim designs or the rise of the preppy aesthetic. Of course, I’m talking about trends. And yet, there’s something liberating about stepping away from them, turning instead to timeless outfit formulas that transcend seasons and lean firmly into everyday elegance.

Think jeans or a classic black trouser, brought to life with a trusty trench or a burst of colour via a knit. A leather skirt made all the more wearable with cosy jumpers. Or the barn jacket—a heritage staple that slots seamlessly into any wardrobe and works for (almost) every occasion. All pieces that are simple yet chic, forming the building blocks of what I like to call the easy autumn outfit: fuss-free, but undeniably fashionable. And I've found a whole handful of particularly polished ways to wear them.

Tempted to take a look? Scroll on for the seven chic yet simple looks I’m pinning to my autumn moodboard—and I highly recommend you do the same.

7 Classic London Outfits to Re-Create in Autumn:

1. Thin Knit + Black Trousers + Bandana + Flip Flops

@monikh wears black trousers, green jumper and black flip flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Monikh Dale has one of the best Instagram profiles to scroll for simple-yet-striking outfits and this autumn-ready look has shot straight to top of my 'to recreate' list. The cosy green jumper takes it away from being a classic all-black outfit while the bandana adds a good dose of personality. If it's not raining, maybe I too will step out in flip flops.

Shop the Look:

2. Suede Jacket + Silk Skirt + Belt + Boots

@lucywilliams02 wears cream silk skirt, brown seude jacket,

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Few combine practical with polished like Lucy Williams and this look is a great example. The silk skirt gives this outfit a more formal feel whilst the suede bomber jacket and boots—square-toe, of course—add a tougher edge for everyday.

Shop the Look:

3. Bomber Jacket + Jeans + Boots + Bag

@nlmarilyn wears black bomber jacket, jeans, black boots and black bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: No easy outfit edit is complete without a great jeans look, which Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks certainly delivers. The cropped length puts more focus on the boots, while the black bomber jacket strikes the perfect balance of effortless and elevated.

Shop the Look:

4. Jumper + Trousers + Loafers + Crossbody Bag

@brittanybathgate wears yellow trousers, brown jumper and loafers

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Sometimes it’s the simplest outfits that make the biggest impact, and Brittany Bathgate proves it with this clever colour pairing. Brown and yellow have long been a favourite shade match, made all the more striking here thanks to the contrast of textures between her trousers and jumper.

Shop the Look:

5. Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Bag + Loafers

@alexisforeman wears trench coat, black jeans, black bag

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: The trench coat has more than earned its place as an autumn outerwear staple, but Alexis Foreman makes a strong case for switching out classic camel for a chic grey. Styled with black jeans, loafers and a crisp white tee, it’s the kind of everyday look that feels effortlessly polished yet perfectly practical.

Shop the Look:

5. Leather Skirt + Jumper + Kitten Heels + Earrings

@abimarvel wears brown leather skirt, cream jumper and kitten heels

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: For an elevated look that works for (almost) any occasion, take a cue from Abisola Omole. Her leather skirt, jumper, and mule pairing feels as chic in the office as it does at dinner—and it's totally timeless.

Shop the Look:

7. Barn Jacket + Jumper + Cream Jeans + Trainers

@aimeesong wears cream jeans, barn jacket and jumper

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Barn jackets have been hugely popular in recent seasons, popping up on the runways of Miu Miu, The Row and many more luxury labels. Here, Aimee Song proves they're a staple for easy autumn outfits—cream jeans and suede trainers, in particular,

Shop the Look: