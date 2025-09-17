Ah, the T-word—it makes the fashion world go round, filtering into our wardrobes through cuts, colours and clever details. Just look at this season’s new denim designs or the rise of the preppy aesthetic. Of course, I’m talking about trends. And yet, there’s something liberating about stepping away from them, turning instead to timeless outfit formulas that transcend seasons and lean firmly into everyday elegance.
Think jeans or a classic black trouser, brought to life with a trusty trench or a burst of colour via a knit. A leather skirt made all the more wearable with cosy jumpers. Or the barn jacket—a heritage staple that slots seamlessly into any wardrobe and works for (almost) every occasion. All pieces that are simple yet chic, forming the building blocks of what I like to call the easy autumn outfit: fuss-free, but undeniably fashionable. And I've found a whole handful of particularly polished ways to wear them.
Tempted to take a look? Scroll on for the seven chic yet simple looks I’m pinning to my autumn moodboard—and I highly recommend you do the same.
Style Notes: Monikh Dale has one of the best Instagram profiles to scroll for simple-yet-striking outfits and this autumn-ready look has shot straight to top of my 'to recreate' list. The cosy green jumper takes it away from being a classic all-black outfit while the bandana adds a good dose of personality. If it's not raining, maybe I too will step out in flip flops.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit Sweater With Crew Neck
This wool-blend jumper will work with everything from black trousers to cream skirts.
ARKET
Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
Everyone needs a classic black tailored trouser in their wardrobe.
TOTEME
Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
Whether worn around the head, neck or handle of your bag, a silk scarf adds interest to any outfit.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Every fashion editor has at least one pair of A.Emery shoes.
2. Suede Jacket + Silk Skirt + Belt + Boots
Style Notes: Few combine practical with polished like Lucy Williams and this look is a great example. The silk skirt gives this outfit a more formal feel whilst the suede bomber jacket and boots—square-toe, of course—add a tougher edge for everyday.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Suede Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket in Tan
Consider this suede jacket your go-to throughout the colder months.
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt
A silk skirt can be worn across every season, whether with a tank top in summer or chunky knit in winter.
DEHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt
Dehanche belts are quickly becoming a must-have in any avid fashion fans accessories collection.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
While, yes, we're after anti-trend outfits, square-toe boots offer a more modern touch than rounded styles.
3. Bomber Jacket + Jeans + Boots + Bag
Style Notes: No easy outfit edit is complete without a great jeans look, which Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks certainly delivers. The cropped length puts more focus on the boots, while the black bomber jacket strikes the perfect balance of effortless and elevated.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Wool Bomber Jacket
This wool-blend bomber is warmer than classic shell styles.
MOTHER
The Outsider Flood Cropped Flared Jeans
A cropped jean draws more attention to your shoes.
AEYDE
Millie Leather Ankle Boots
Aeyde are one of the chicest brands to shop autumn shoes from.
DeMellier
Hudson Medium Leather Tote Bag
This DeMellier bag works just as well for work as it does at the weekend.
4. Jumper + Trousers + Loafers + Crossbody Bag
Style Notes: Sometimes it’s the simplest outfits that make the biggest impact, and Brittany Bathgate proves it with this clever colour pairing. Brown and yellow have long been a favourite shade match, made all the more striking here thanks to the contrast of textures between her trousers and jumper.
Shop the Look:
SOEUR
William High-Neck Merino-Wool Jumper
This 100% Merino wool jumper will become the foundation of many a great outfit.
Posse
Linen Parker Wide-Leg Trousers
Linen trousers may feel more like a warm weather staple, but pair them with cosy jumpers and boots and they'll soon be ready for autumn.
TOD'S
Gathered Leather Loafers
Loafers are easily one of the most versatile shoes to wear this season.
KHAITE
Lina Medium Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite is one of the chicest places to shop for anti-trend items and this bag is a great example of why.
5. Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Bag + Loafers
Style Notes: The trench coat has more than earned its place as an autumn outerwear staple, but Alexis Foreman makes a strong case for switching out classic camel for a chic grey. Styled with black jeans, loafers and a crisp white tee, it’s the kind of everyday look that feels effortlessly polished yet perfectly practical.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench Coat
Already own a beige trench coat? Consider grey the shade for your next style.
ARKET
Belted Trousers
Style these belted black trousers in place of your trusty jeans for a more elevated outfit.
TORY BURCH
Romy Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
A lot more can fit in this bag than you may at first think—I have it grey.
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer
A classic black loafer is the ultimate transeasonal shoe.
Style Notes: For an elevated look that works for (almost) any occasion, take a cue from Abisola Omole. Her leather skirt, jumper, and mule pairing feels as chic in the office as it does at dinner—and it's totally timeless.
Shop the Look:
JOSEPH
Panelled Wrap-Effect Leather Midi Skirt
Consider a leather skirt your autumn alternative to jeans, pairing easily with shirts, tee's, jumpers and more.
MM Max Mara
Virgin Wool Acceso Sweater
This 100% wool jumper is a timeless staple.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisimu 70 Embellished Satin Mules
Almost every fashion editor owns a pair of these Manolo Blahnik mules.
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
These silver earrings are simple yet effective.
7. Barn Jacket + Jumper + Cream Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Barn jackets have been hugely popular in recent seasons, popping up on the runways of Miu Miu, The Row and many more luxury labels. Here, Aimee Song proves they're a staple for easy autumn outfits—cream jeans and suede trainers, in particular,
Shop the Look:
Max Mara
Bozen
This barn jacket has plenty of pockets, meaning you may be able to go without a bag while wearing it.
Reformation
Finley Oversized Cotton Crew
This 100% organic cotton jumper is as cosy as it is easy to care for.
AGOLDE
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Cream jeans aren't only for warmer weather and they pair perfectly with knitwear.