Suddenly, Londoners Are Swapping Basic Black Jackets for This Much Trendier Colour

We’re easing into September, and those easy days of leaving the house in a tank top are already fading into memory. And while there was something nice about that simplicity, I didn’t get into fashion for ease. What excites me most is the construction of an outfit—the way balance and contrast factor in once you start introducing layers. That’s why the shift from summer to autumn is a time I relish and, this year, I feel more inspired than ever. A lot of that has to do with one standout trend: the rise of the red jacket.
Far more interesting than the classic black styles I’ve been relying on until now, the red jacket has emerged as the chicest way to approach layering up for autumn 2025. With just one piece, your outfit is instantly imbued with fashion credentials, making every outfit you wear look considered, even if it is deliberately simple.
The runways certainly agree. For yet another season, designers doubled down on red as the colour of the moment, with bold jackets appearing everywhere from Stella McCartney to Versace to Valentino. Beyond the runways, I’ve noticed Londoners embracing the look en masse. Many are swapping in red jackets for their go-to leathers—a clever interim choice until the weather truly calls for heavier outerwear.
What I love most, though, is the versatility. A red jacket does all the heavy lifting for you: Throw one over a white tee and cream trousers for a sleek, directional look, or shrug it on over an all-black ensemble to give your wardrobe staples an instant boost.
I think I've made my point so, without further ado, scroll on to discover the red jackets I’m most excited about this season.
Shop Red Jackets:
Uniqlo
Protection Pocketable Parka
Uniqlo's new-in range of windbreakers are a fashion person's favourites.
The Row
Elodianna Two-Tone Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Be quick! This is close to selling out.
Whistles
Red Zip Front Bomber Knit
Shop this while it's on sale.
Prada
Canvas Jacket
This is dream red jacket territory.
Reserved
Bomber Jacket With Collar
This deep crimson is so elegant.
Prada
Cropped Cotton Bomber Jacket
The cropped silhouette makes this perfect for styling with high-waisted jackets and skirts.
St Agni
Paper Taffeta Parka
Style with white trousers or pair with light wash jeans.
Adidas
Firebird Oversized Woven Track Top
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Bershka
Hooded Technical Jacket
Style with denim or pair with a slouchy track pant.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.