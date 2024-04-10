Trainers Are the Foundation of My Capsule Wardrobe—5 Outfits I Want to Wear With Them This Spring

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

British spring is a difficult season to dress for. At some point or another, we all find ourselves asking, “Do I need a jacket, or will a cardigan suffice?” and “At what point is it acceptable to wear sandals?” Assembling an arsenal of versatile transitional pieces is the key to gliding through spring in style. Think throw-on cotton shirting and lightwash denim. When it comes to footwear, we suggest making a pair of trainers your first purchase.

Kicks, sneakers, treads—whatever you call them, this casual shoe has proved time and time again to be an easy win. Not only are trainers typically comfier than other footwear options, but they're also the obvious choice if you want your outfit to feel relaxed and effortless. It's no surprise, then, that celebrities and influencers step out in them on a near-daily basis.

Trainers are also perfect for this time of year; until we can let our toes show, they're a lightweight and breathable replacement for the heavy boots we've been living in since November.

I've no doubt convinced you that this is the season's hero shoe—the next step is slotting your new sneaks into some chic spring looks. We've plucked five trainer outfits from Instagram to inspire your everyday ensembles, ready to wear on repeat starting tomorrow.

1. Red Cardigan + Baggy Jeans + Red Trainers

Spring trainer outfits: @francescasaffari wears a red cardigan, baggy jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Red is set to define spring 2024, so why not double up on this vibrant hue? Francesca's red-on-red look feels wearable, thanks to the mid-wash denim breaking up the trending colour.

Shop the look:

Reyna Cardigan - Pomegranate
Charli
Reyna Cardigan - Pomegranate

The perfect spirit-lifting shade to welcome brighter days.

Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The fit of these jeans is so versatile.

Louis Vuitton, CarryAll PM Bag
Louis Vuitton
CarryAll PM Bag

A great size for everyday use.

Gazelle Indoor

adidas
Gazelle Indoor "bold Orange" Sneakers

Snap these up before they sell out again.

2. Tailored Set + Chunky Trainers

Spring trainer outfits: @lenafarl

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Pinstriped tailoring is firmly on our radar right now—though typically quite corporate, you can easily dress the look down with a pair of chunky trainers.

Shop the look:

River Island Navy Stripe Longline Waistcoat
River Island
Navy Stripe Longline Waistcoat

I love the longer length of this waistcoat.

Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Cat Eye Sunglasses

A staple as we enter the sunnier months.

River Island, Navy Stripe Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Navy Stripe Wide Leg Trousers

Come summer, wear these with a white tank top.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers
Veja Venturi Suede Trainers

The soft grey shade makes these kicks feel elevated.

3. Cream Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Brown Trainers

Spring trainer outfits: @bubblyaquarius wears a cable-knit jumper with wide trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: I'm a firm believer in keeping my knitwear on-hand all year. Choose a light-coloured jumper and team it with brown trainers—avoiding black is a smart way to make your outfits more spring-appropriate.

Shop the look:

+ Net Sustain Olympus Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater
DÔEN
+ Net Sustain Olympus Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater

You can't go wrong with an ultra-chunky cable knit.

Suede Tote Bag
Suede Tote Bag

I've spotted this on so many influencers.

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

Style with trainers during the day before switching to slingback heels after dark.

Adidas, SL 72 Trainers
Adidas
SL 72 Trainers

Brown sneakers are having a bit of a moment.

4. Striped Shirt + Denim Skirt + White Trainers

Spring trainer outfits: @nnennaechem wears a striped shirt, denim maxi skirt and white trainers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If you're going to invest in one pair of trainers, make it a white pair. This classic shirt-and-denim-skirt look from Nnenna is just one of the many outfits they work with.

Shop the look:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

An easy, breezy shirt you'll wear all spring/summer long.

Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt
Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt

COS knows how to take a trend and make it even better.

+ Net Sustain Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
VEJA
+ Net Sustain Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Wear-everywhere kicks.

5. Check Blazer + Mini Skirt + Retro Trainers

Spring trainer outfits: @kimturkington_ wears a blazer with a mini skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Tights, be gone! Celebrate warmer weather with a cute mini skirt and trainer combination, finished with a blazer to smarten things up a touch.

Shop the look:

Oversized Padded Shoulder Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Padded Shoulder Blazer

Wear to the office, at the weekend, and beyond.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

I'm not sure how this skirt hasn't sold out yet.

Loewe, Puzzle Small Multi-Function Leather Bag
Loewe
Puzzle Small Multi-Function Leather Bag

An influencer favourite for good reason.

adidas, London Shoes
adidas
London Shoes

The pop of blue is perfect for this time of year.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest