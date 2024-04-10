Trainers Are the Foundation of My Capsule Wardrobe—5 Outfits I Want to Wear With Them This Spring

British spring is a difficult season to dress for. At some point or another, we all find ourselves asking, “Do I need a jacket, or will a cardigan suffice?” and “At what point is it acceptable to wear sandals?” Assembling an arsenal of versatile transitional pieces is the key to gliding through spring in style. Think throw-on cotton shirting and lightwash denim. When it comes to footwear, we suggest making a pair of trainers your first purchase.

Kicks, sneakers, treads—whatever you call them, this casual shoe has proved time and time again to be an easy win. Not only are trainers typically comfier than other footwear options, but they're also the obvious choice if you want your outfit to feel relaxed and effortless. It's no surprise, then, that celebrities and influencers step out in them on a near-daily basis.

Trainers are also perfect for this time of year; until we can let our toes show, they're a lightweight and breathable replacement for the heavy boots we've been living in since November.

I've no doubt convinced you that this is the season's hero shoe—the next step is slotting your new sneaks into some chic spring looks. We've plucked five trainer outfits from Instagram to inspire your everyday ensembles, ready to wear on repeat starting tomorrow.

1. Red Cardigan + Baggy Jeans + Red Trainers

Style Notes: Red is set to define spring 2024, so why not double up on this vibrant hue? Francesca's red-on-red look feels wearable, thanks to the mid-wash denim breaking up the trending colour.

Charli Reyna Cardigan - Pomegranate £69 SHOP NOW The perfect spirit-lifting shade to welcome brighter days.

AGOLDE Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW The fit of these jeans is so versatile.

Louis Vuitton CarryAll PM Bag £1880 SHOP NOW A great size for everyday use.

adidas Gazelle Indoor "bold Orange" Sneakers £174 SHOP NOW Snap these up before they sell out again.

2. Tailored Set + Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: Pinstriped tailoring is firmly on our radar right now—though typically quite corporate, you can easily dress the look down with a pair of chunky trainers.

River Island Navy Stripe Longline Waistcoat £45 SHOP NOW I love the longer length of this waistcoat.

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW A staple as we enter the sunnier months.

River Island Navy Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Come summer, wear these with a white tank top.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers £160 SHOP NOW The soft grey shade makes these kicks feel elevated.

3. Cream Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Brown Trainers

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: I'm a firm believer in keeping my knitwear on-hand all year. Choose a light-coloured jumper and team it with brown trainers—avoiding black is a smart way to make your outfits more spring-appropriate.

DÔEN + Net Sustain Olympus Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater £571 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with an ultra-chunky cable knit.

Suede Tote Bag £279 SHOP NOW I've spotted this on so many influencers.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW Style with trainers during the day before switching to slingback heels after dark.

Adidas SL 72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Brown sneakers are having a bit of a moment.

4. Striped Shirt + Denim Skirt + White Trainers

Style Notes: If you're going to invest in one pair of trainers, make it a white pair. This classic shirt-and-denim-skirt look from Nnenna is just one of the many outfits they work with.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £20 SHOP NOW An easy, breezy shirt you'll wear all spring/summer long.

Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW COS knows how to take a trend and make it even better.

VEJA + Net Sustain Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW Wear-everywhere kicks.

5. Check Blazer + Mini Skirt + Retro Trainers

Style Notes: Tights, be gone! Celebrate warmer weather with a cute mini skirt and trainer combination, finished with a blazer to smarten things up a touch.

& Other Stories Oversized Padded Shoulder Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Wear to the office, at the weekend, and beyond.

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW I'm not sure how this skirt hasn't sold out yet.

Loewe Puzzle Small Multi-Function Leather Bag £2400 SHOP NOW An influencer favourite for good reason.