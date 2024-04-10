Trainers Are the Foundation of My Capsule Wardrobe—5 Outfits I Want to Wear With Them This Spring
British spring is a difficult season to dress for. At some point or another, we all find ourselves asking, “Do I need a jacket, or will a cardigan suffice?” and “At what point is it acceptable to wear sandals?” Assembling an arsenal of versatile transitional pieces is the key to gliding through spring in style. Think throw-on cotton shirting and lightwash denim. When it comes to footwear, we suggest making a pair of trainers your first purchase.
Kicks, sneakers, treads—whatever you call them, this casual shoe has proved time and time again to be an easy win. Not only are trainers typically comfier than other footwear options, but they're also the obvious choice if you want your outfit to feel relaxed and effortless. It's no surprise, then, that celebrities and influencers step out in them on a near-daily basis.
Trainers are also perfect for this time of year; until we can let our toes show, they're a lightweight and breathable replacement for the heavy boots we've been living in since November.
I've no doubt convinced you that this is the season's hero shoe—the next step is slotting your new sneaks into some chic spring looks. We've plucked five trainer outfits from Instagram to inspire your everyday ensembles, ready to wear on repeat starting tomorrow.
1. Red Cardigan + Baggy Jeans + Red Trainers
Style Notes: Red is set to define spring 2024, so why not double up on this vibrant hue? Francesca's red-on-red look feels wearable, thanks to the mid-wash denim breaking up the trending colour.
2. Tailored Set + Chunky Trainers
Style Notes: Pinstriped tailoring is firmly on our radar right now—though typically quite corporate, you can easily dress the look down with a pair of chunky trainers.
3. Cream Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: I'm a firm believer in keeping my knitwear on-hand all year. Choose a light-coloured jumper and team it with brown trainers—avoiding black is a smart way to make your outfits more spring-appropriate.
You can't go wrong with an ultra-chunky cable knit.
Style with trainers during the day before switching to slingback heels after dark.
4. Striped Shirt + Denim Skirt + White Trainers
Style Notes: If you're going to invest in one pair of trainers, make it a white pair. This classic shirt-and-denim-skirt look from Nnenna is just one of the many outfits they work with.
5. Check Blazer + Mini Skirt + Retro Trainers
Style Notes: Tights, be gone! Celebrate warmer weather with a cute mini skirt and trainer combination, finished with a blazer to smarten things up a touch.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.