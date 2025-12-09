I Travel From L.A. to Paris Frequently for Work—This Is the Capsule Wardrobe I Pack to Look Chic

The essence of Anine Bing and her coveted namesake label could be described in these three words: effortless, cool, and chic. Bing herself obviously regularly wears her own designs to capture her elevated yet no-fuss aesthetic. And this goes for her day-to-day life at home in Los Angeles and when she travels. Fun fact: A large part of her business is now facilitated in her Paris HQ, so she's frequently in France. "Paris is one of my creative homes, and I try to get there as often as possible. I’m usually there every few months for design meetings, quick two- or three-day trips packed with meetings and inspiration," Bing told us.
And yes, given her travel schedule, she's certainly streamlined her packing strategy for her quick Paris trips. "Less is more for me. I pack with a focus on timeless essentials and stick to my standard AB uniform: great denim and a tee. I’ll add a cashmere knit or a coat and some jewelery to elevate it, and of course, pair it with the Anine bag. With the right pieces, you never need much." We thought there might be interest in Bing expanding on her travel capsule wardrobe to inspire your upcoming trips. Below, you'll uncover the key pieces she always has in her suitcase. You'll also find her favorite AB pieces to shop.
Anine Bing's Travel Capsule Wardrobe
"My Paris packing list is always simple. I bring a blazer, a pair of Gavin Jeans, and a silky cami or white tee. In colder months, a classic trench is essential. I finish with my go-to Hilda Boots and one tailored leather layer, and I always pack the Charlie Boots too because in Paris, I walk everywhere, so having a comfy pair is a must. Everything mixes and matches easily so I can go from meetings to dinner without overpacking."
