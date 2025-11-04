Leslie Bibb Fronts Anine Bing's Winter Campaign—These New Pieces Are Incredibly Chic

Two fashion forces unite!

Anine Bing and Leslie Bibb Campaign
(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Anine Bing)
in News

Both Anine Bing (the person) and Anine Bing (the brand) are synonymous with the cool-girl chic aesthetic. Yes, Leslie Bibb is also known for her covetable style. So the two together for a campaign? Brilliant. Yep, Bibb is the star of the Anine Bing Winter 2025 campaign, photographed by Vitali Gelwich.

The new collection (modeled by Bibb) features modern pieces that have the power to become wardrobe staples thanks to their versatility. Think: Luxurious jackets, sharp tailoring silhouettes, and wear-everywhere sweaters.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse at just some of the imagery from the campaign, and shop the chic new pieces in each look. You can also shop Bibb's edit here.

Anine Bing and Leslie Bibb Campaign

(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Aning Bing)

Anine Bing

(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Aning Bing)

Anine Bing and Leslie Bibb Campaign

(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Aning Bing)

Anine Bing and Leslie Bibb Campaign

(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Anine Bing)

Anine Bing

(Image credit: Vitali Gelwich/Anine Bing)
Market Director

