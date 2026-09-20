As we move into autumn, getting dressed for a flight requires a little more thought. The lightweight dresses, linen co-ords and sandals that carried us through summer don't quite cut it, while the heavier layers and thicker fabrics of the season, teamed with our need for practicality and comfort, can leave us looking a bit dishevelled.
For celebrities the airport is it's own kind of runway, as paparazzi swarm the arrival gates desperate for a shot. Over the years, this has given us a wealth of iconic travel looks from Naomi Campbell's white capri pants and Louis Vuittonluggage ensemble to Victoria Beckham's slogan tee moment.
For autumn, we're looking to some of our favourite celebrities for inspiration, taking note of how they strike the perfect balance between style and comfort. From elevated basics and relaxed tailoring to statement outerwear and bold accessories, these are the outfit formulas I'm adding to my own travel wardrobe this autumn.
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So whether you're jetting off for a bit of late-summer sun or simply need some comfort-meets-style inspo, I've compiled 5 of the most iconic autumn celebrity airport looks below. Read on to find out more.
The 5 Most Iconic Celebrity Airport Looks to Inspire Your Autumn Travel Wardrobe
1. Halle Berry
Style Notes: This iconic look is proof that leopard print, when added to an outfit in any capacity, does some serious heavy lifting, and in coat form becomes the star of the show. Everything else can stay basic and pared-back, so it's simply a matter of finding your favourite black or brown knit, straight-leg jeans and boots and you're ready to go.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Velvet Funnel Neck Top
A dressier alternative to the plain black tee.
SLVRLAKE
London Organic High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The perfect vintage wash.
RIXO
Milly Leopard Coat
Minimum effort, maximum impact.
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
An autumn wardrobe staple.
Aspinal of London
Vanity Case
A touch of vintage glamour.
2. Bella Hadid
Style Notes: Distressed denim is back in a major way, making this look of Bella Hadid's from 2018 more relevant than ever before. Slouchy jeans are an obvious airport choice, particularly for short-haul flights, but the ripped detail adds an edge that means you can step off the plan and go about your day in an outfit that feels styled and put together. Just add your favourite 'ugly trainers' for extra style (and comfort) points.
Shop the Look:
Uniqlo
100% Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
Layer under a crisp white shirt for a pop of colour.
Levi Strauss & Co.
Low Loose Jeans
Distressed jeans are back in a major way.
asics
GEL-NIMBUS 10.1
The ultimate 'ugly trainer'.
Gucci
Giglio Large Tote Bag
A worthy investment.
Le Specs
Unreal! | Shiny Black
A classic pair.
3. Emma Corrin
Style Notes: Anyone who thought tailoring couldn't be worn to the airport clearly hasn't been keeping a close enough eye on Emma Corrin. They have mastered the art of soft, slouchy tailoring as daywear, using oversized fits and refined takes on tailored staples to create looks that are as striking as they are wearable. The key is actually in the accessories, using sleek, minimal pieces to build a monochrome palette that feels considered. Perfect for a post-flight meeting or a day of galleries and exhibitions.
Shop the Look:
COS
Classic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Size up for a slouchier fit.
& Other Stories
Pleated Cotton-Linen Trousers
Lighten your autumn workwear wardrobe.
Arket
Soft Leather Lace-Up Shoes
The trend replacing ballet flats for 2026.
DeMellier
The Hudson
A fashion editor favourite.
Jacquemus
Palma Sunglasses
A nod to the 90s.
4. Pamela Anderson
Style Notes: If you want a lesson in anti-trend dressing, Pamela Anderson is definitely one to watch. While the all-white outfit may not be the most practical, it definitely speaks to the effortlessness of a tonal palette comprised of quality capsule wardrobe items like a trench, wide-leg trousers and ballet flats. So pick a neutral and go head-to-toe for a throw-on-and-go travel outfit that's timeless and polished.
Shop the Look:
BURBERRY
Fitzrovia Belted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
An icon.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
For neutral lovers.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
Available in 8 other colourways.
Jimmy Fairly
The Ily Jf Colors
Statement frames are a wardrobe must-have.
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag
A great day-to-night bag.
5. Zoe Kravitz
Style Notes: Zoë Kravitz demonstrates how you can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble. The key to making it look like a curated outfit is to mix textures. Her jumper, wool coat, jeans, suede boots and leather tote give her look depth and dimension, and the sunglasses and beret are the chic finishing touches.