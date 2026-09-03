Obviously, bringing all-white accessories to the airport is not the most practical thing in the world, but it is undeniably chic, and that has to count for something, right? I'm obsessed with how she paired her white luggage, bag, and sunglasses with a beige trench coat, headscarf, wide-leg trousers, and ballet flats. Yep, this is exactly how to master the tonal trend! With only two closely coordinated colors in her entire outfit, Anderson looks extremely elegant for her travel day ahead. Perhaps she's en route to the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off yesterday? Only time will tell.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.