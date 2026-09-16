With autumn just around the corner, I’ve already started looking for new knitwear. But very quickly, I ran into a dilemma: where can I find premium, high-quality knits without breaking the bank?
You see, as someone with luxury taste on a veryhigh-street budget, I’m very particular about investing in jumpers and cardigans that prioritise elegant silhouettes, timeless colours and natural fibres that will keep me warm on the chilliest of days and, more importantly, last in my wardrobe for many years to come. Well, if you’ve also found yourself feeling the same way, never fear, because I’ve found that one particular high street hero has a premium knitwear selection that’s equally as expensive-looking as it is affordable. Enter Zara’s premium knitwear collection.
From timeless, elevated designs that will never go out of style to on-trend colours and patterns that feel fresh for 2026 , Zara’s current knitwear selection is filled with jumpers and cardigans that could easily pass as double their price tag. And the best part? Each and every piece sits well below the £100 mark that you’d usually find yourself paying for high-quality knitwear. So if you too are looking to bulk out your jumpers and cardigan collection ahead of autumn 2026 to wear with jeans, skirts and trousers alike, keep scrolling to discover the designer-passing Zara knitwear that I’m considering adding to my collection this season.
Shop the 9 Zara Knitwear Buys I Have My Eyes On
ZARA
100% Wool Argyle Polo Jumper
I'll never say no to an argyle knit.
ZARA
Extra Soft 100% Wool Jumper
Every autumn capsule needs a classic black jumper.
ZARA
100% Wool Plain Knit Cardigan
An easy way to inject some colour into your otherwise neutral outfits this autumn.
ZARA
100% Wool Oversize Jumper
Such a versatile colour.
ZARA
Cashmere Wool Buttoned Cardigan
I bet this cashmere-wool blend is buttery soft.
ZARA
100% Wool Short Sleeve Jumper
This short-sleeve knit will serve you well on warmer autumn days.
ZARA
Oversized 100% Wool V-Neck Jumper
Such a great price for a 100% wool.
ZARA
Plain Cashmere Wool Jumper
I'd throw this over a white button-down shirt for the office.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.