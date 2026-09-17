If there's one stylish celebrity that the Who What Wear team always takes note of, it's Sienna Miller. Of course, there are the red carpet looks that set our group chat alight, but we're also constantly taking style notes from her everyday outfits. Moving between smart tailoring and soft boho silhouettes, blending high-end pieces with expensive-looking high street wares, her wardrobe is truly enviable, and just now the style muse has stepped out in a Mango coat that we've all simultaneously added to our baskets.
It's far from the first time that Sienna Miller has stepped out in a Mango piece. Just like us, she recognises the brand's ability to make an affordable piece look like a high-end buy. Arriving at the press junket for 'War' yesterday, she was spotted wearing the Mango Tailored Wool Coat, a classic autumn/winter piece with sharp shoulders, a long silhouette and sleek grey colourway.
Crafted from a mix of cotton and wool, the coat proves once again that a series of great capsule wardrobe staples can create seriously elegant looks. In fact, the majority of her outfit comes from Mango's Selection collection. Here she's paired the coat with a simple blue shirt, untucked to bring her signature laid-back edge, with classic black trousers and a dash of red through heeled sandals. The entire look is polished and poised, and shows that a great coat can do the heavy lifting in the cooler months. To finish, a selection of Monica Vinader accessories has been added, including the Ochre ring and Heirloom necklace. As Sienna Miller-approved high street pieces tend to move fast, let's scroll on to shop her exact outfit and explore more sleek staples from Mango.
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Shop Sienna Miller's Look
MANGO
Tailored Wool Coat
Call upon this coat every single autumn and winter.
MANGO
Straight Poplin Shirt
A sleek shirt will work hard in your wardrobe all year round.
MANGO
100% Wool Suit Trousers
Bring a polished look to your outfits with a pair of sleek tailored trousers.
Monica Vinader
Heirloom Necklace
Add to your daily jewellery stack.
Monica Vinader
Ochre Ring
The perfect finishing touch.
Shop More Mango Buys We Think Sienna Miller Would Adore
MANGO
Cotton-Lyocell Blend Trench Coat With Belt
A staple every single autumn.
MANGO
Leather Shopper Bag With Charm and Mirror
Everyone's talking about this designer-looking bag.
MANGO
100% Brushed Wool Jumper
Layer up on cooler days with this soft 100% wool jumper.
MANGO
Low-Rise Balloon Jeans
I can't stop thinking about the shape of these jeans.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.