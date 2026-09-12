During the star-studded Venice Film Festival, Maggie Gyllenhaal touched down at the Marco Polo International Airport wearing one of our favorite travel outfits yet.
The multi-hyphenate indie film darling stepped off the plane looking refreshed and ready to take on her role as the president of the international main competition jury. She was spotted in her signature minimalist-chic style wearing a belted navy blue blazer, bootcut jeans, and matching ballet flats. Simple enough for travel, right? But instead of a traditional blue wash, Gyllenhaal made a professional-yet-nautical statement by upgrading the entire look with bright-white jeans.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.