I Asked 3 Tastemakers—These Fall Hair Accessories Will Make Any Outfit Look More Expensive

Tastemakers will tell you it’s the small touches that give a look personal flair, and there's no easier (or trendier) way to upgrade a minimalist outfit than with a simple headband or statement clip. Between Miu Miu runway shows and celebrity Instagram dumps, we’ve seen an explosion of hair adornments in the last few seasons—from the androgynous revival of the ‘90s zig-zag headband (hi, Hailey Bieber and Bryce from Love Island) to summery crochet skullcaps. “I'm loving small details right now—clips or brooches that add a nice touch of color or shine," content creator and fashion expert April Lockhart tells Who What Wear. Lockhart acknowledges the iron grip that hats had on the fashion community over the past few seasons ("I loved a pillbox moment," she admits). But this fall, it's all about hair. "I'm ready to let hair shine in a bigger way, so I'm gravitating toward little touches like clips instead."
We’re in the nitty-gritty of what’s hot right now—canvassing our following lists, scouring the streets, and attending exclusive press previews to see what’s on the rise in the accessories space. Hand-picked by our team and a select few trusted tastemakers, we found the best hair accessories for fall 2026.
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The 8 Best Fall Hair Accessories of 2026
Zig-Zag Headbands
Though Y2K trends are still alive and thriving in 2026, this unmistakably '90s accessory has re-entered the chat right in time for fall. Consider it the spunkier sister of the chic tortoiseshell headband (though this CBK-inspired style will certainly still be sticking around). Bieber has been one of the main champions of this serrated style, though we've also seen it on Gillian Anderson, Bella Hadid, and Bryce Alakai in recent weeks. Shop the Miu Miu style that made waves at the designer's F/W 26 show and a less expensive option below.
Shop Zig-Zag Headbands
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband
Urban Outfitters
Zig-Zag Headband
Kitsch
Zig-Zag Headband Set
Personality Pins
Between the brooch craze and Gen Z's obsession with customization, it's no surprise that what I'll call "personality pins" are all over the fashion set today. "Embellishments, decorative pins, jewels, and little details throughout the hair can completely transform a simple style," says celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright. Whether it's a baroque barette that will become a future heirloom or a sleek, metallic pin that matches your jewelry, these small accents add extra visual interest. "They work beautifully for special occasions and weddings, but people are also using them just to make an everyday look feel more interesting," Wright adds.
Shop Personality Pins
Jennifer Behr
Marbella Hairpin
BOTTEGA VENETA
Gold-Tone Hair Clip
Jennifer Behr
Olga Barrette
Thin Headbands
It's official: Headbands are fall's top hair accessory. While thick styles have been à la mode for the past several seasons, thinner cuts (especially colorful ones) are tastemaker-approved this fall. We're seeing everything from neutral tortoiseshell options to amethyst satin iterations, but we especially love jewel-toned options for an autumnal pop of color.
Shop Thin Headbands
Jennifer Behr
Lucy Headband
Free People
Machete Ultralight Thin Headband
J.Crew
Skinny Tortoise Headband
Bandana Scarves
Fashion people have been tying bandanas all over themselves this year—from low on the waist to up in the hair. While one could argue that something so classic as a bandana is hardly a trend, we're seeing a plethora of new designs in autumnal palettes hit the shelves of our favorite stores right now. "We’re going to be playing a lot more with fun hair accessories like bandanas [this fall]—a continuation from summer," New York City-based content creator Kelsey Kotzur tells WWW. Think brown paisley, pops of cobalt, and whimsical patterns.
Shop Bandana Scarves
Free People
So Silk Printed Bandana
Madewell
Medium Silk Bandana
Anthropologie
Vismaya 100% Silk Hair Scarf
Earthy French Pins
While French pins and combs have been on our radar for quite some time, experts are loving earth-toned iterations this fall. "I think we’re going to be growing our hair out, adding more layers, and playing with bolder accessories like clips and French pins," says Kotzur. Not only do these elongated, double-pronged pins make French twists and fast updos truly effortless, but they also add a touch of soft sophistication to every ensemble. Bonus points for any with textural intrigue, like this wooden version from Lelet NY.
Shop French Pins
Jennifer Behr
Elena Hair Pin
Emi Jay
Hair Pin in Cherry Kiss
Lelet NY
Billie Wood French Pin - Camel / O/s
Stretchy Headbands
Sporty gals, rejoice! The stretchy headbands of yore are officially back in style, but with a modern twist. Lockhart calls out grommet-punched styles like this budget-friendly version from Urban Outfitters as the ones to buy into this fall. Not only are they comfy and cute, but they're supremely functional. (Yes, we really do encourage you to wear cute headbands to your Pilates classes.)
Shop Stretchy Headbands
Urban Outfitters
Grommet Soft and Stretchy Wide Headband
Free People
Abbey Studded Soft Headband
Los Angeles Apparel
Garment Dye Cotton Spandex Headband
Beaded Hairpieces
If you once considered skull caps and beaded hairpieces as things you could only wear on special occasions, think again. "Hair jewelry, like chain caps inspired by Copenhagen street style, is also making its way into more mainstream, everyday style," Lockhart muses. "It's feeling really wearable right now." With maximalism having more of a high-fashion moment now over quiet luxury, Lockhart points to beaded caps and glittering adornments as ultra-chic additions to simple, everyday looks. "Now we're swinging toward pieces that actually shine and make a statement," she adds.
Shop Beaded Hairpieces
Free People
Sorelle Head Piece
Lelet NY
Chain Bandana
Jennifer Behr
Jacinda Cap
Scrunchies
Though Carrie Bradshaw may have once mocked them, these ruffled elastics are on the fashion scene more than ever today. Scrunchies are the frilly hair accessories making updos feel elevated, not juvenile. "Picture classic jeans, sweater, loafers, but surprise! I have a YSL scrunchie in my hair," says Kotzur. "The same way I would elevate a look with jewelry, I would elevate a fall look with hair accessories." Shop the YSL scrunchie (and a few more budget-conscious options) below.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.