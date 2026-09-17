As we drift slowly into September, the hazy days, cool mornings and inclement transitional weather is making itself known. Don't know what to wear to beat the chill and avoid overheating? It can only mean one thing—t's officially time to start thinking about autumn jackets.
As it stands, there's no shortage of expensive-looking outerwear vying for our attention right now. From the elevated allure of frog-fastened styles to the utilitarian edge of the funnel-neck, this season's jacket offering is anything but boring. But where to start? Well, if you ask me, Zara, H&M and COS are pretty good places to begin.
Boasting styles that feel influenced by luxury fashion (while still maintaining that all-important high-street price tag), these stores have quietly been making standout minimalist jackets for years. And this season, they’ve surpassed themselves. Whether it's sumptuous suede and leather worked into sleek funnel-neck styles, or smart military jackets, elevated in regal shades of blue, this season Zara, H&M and COS are pared-back dressers' dream, and I've uncovered the very best of what high-street has to offer. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop below.
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9 Minimalist Jackets From Zara, H&M and COS for Autumn 2026:
COS
Rounded Short Trench Jacket
I love how this cropped trench has been styled with a pop of cobalt blue this season.
COS
Rounded Cotton Jacket
Style with washed blue jeans and a white T-shirt on a cooler day.
COS
Leather Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
If you missed out on the style of the season last year, don't fret. COS's latest rendition is one of the chicest I've seen thus far.
H&M
Coated Funnel-collar Jacket
From the fold-over collar to the cinched, drawstring waist, this jacket will make a quiet statement wherever you turn.
Can you ever go wrong with a timeless leather trench?
H&M
Embroidered Knot-Button Jacket
The soft floral embroidery elevates this elegant design.
Take it from me, embossed croc is about to be everywhere this autumn.
ZARA
Faux Suede Bomber Jacket
I can't quite believe this faux fur jacket is only £50.
If a minimalist has to do a print, they do it like this.
Shop Other Stylish Jackets We Love:
ZARA
100% Leather Cropped Jacket With Tabs
Size up for a looser, yet still softly structured fit.
H&M
Oversized Leather Jacket
The detachable fur-trim is a luxe-looking design detail which makes this jacket worth its weight in gold.
Haven't you heard? '90s American is back.
H&M
Belted Cotton Twill Jacket
COS
Double-Faced Uniform Jacket
I love how this style elevates an all black look.
COS
Cotton Utility Jacket