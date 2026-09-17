I Gasped When I Saw These 9 Elegant, Minimalist Jackets in Zara, H&M and COS

Luxury-inspired styles with a high-street price tag? Zara, H&M and COS have some of the chicest minimalist jackets around. Scroll to see our nine favourites right now.

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Best Zara H&amp;M Cos minimalist jackets 2026
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As we drift slowly into September, the hazy days, cool mornings and inclement transitional weather is making itself known. Don't know what to wear to beat the chill and avoid overheating? It can only mean one thing—t's officially time to start thinking about autumn jackets.

As it stands, there's no shortage of expensive-looking outerwear vying for our attention right now. From the elevated allure of frog-fastened styles to the utilitarian edge of the funnel-neck, this season's jacket offering is anything but boring. But where to start? Well, if you ask me, Zara, H&M and COS are pretty good places to begin.

Boasting styles that feel influenced by luxury fashion (while still maintaining that all-important high-street price tag), these stores have quietly been making standout minimalist jackets for years. And this season, they’ve surpassed themselves. Whether it's sumptuous suede and leather worked into sleek funnel-neck styles, or smart military jackets, elevated in regal shades of blue, this season Zara, H&M and COS are pared-back dressers' dream, and I've uncovered the very best of what high-street has to offer. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop below.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.