Despite all signs indicating the contrary, it’s actually quite a difficult time to be a trainer. As a category, trainers have been mutilated beyond recognition. These days, everything from a pair of satin ballet flats fixed with a pair of laces to technical-inspired loafers with meshed netting could be considered a trainer, leading to the style being wholly overlooked thanks to these half-baked iterations. But as the autumn trainer trends of 2026 indicate, the tides are slowly but surely turning.
Though we’re nowhere near going back to the days when wearing trainers was only fit for exercising and running errands, trainers have recently lost some of the qualities that made them a go-to for easy styling and casual wear. Now, with so many options available, trainers have been kept to the sidelines in favour of more classic options, be it a pair of ballet flats or flip-flops.
The appeal of this latter style also comes down to their subversive nature, especially when styled with typically athletic pieces. Indeed, when paired with a windbreaker and track shorts, a pair of heeled flip-flops feels thoughtful instead of athletic. Or, a pair of jeans and an oversized T-shirt feel far more in-the-know when styled with suede sandals.
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But as the weather begins to shift, dictating a need for shoes that not only protect us from the elements but also ensure stylish attire, there are several autumn trainer trends waiting in the wings to fill this gap. Striking the perfect balance between sensible and chic, these are pieces that you can happily trot around in without feeling like you’re wearing a one-season wonder.
From the return of shades that haven’t made an appearance since the noughties to silhouettes your teenage skater boyfriend would’ve worn, albeit in an incredibly cool way, keep scrolling through for the key trainer trends that will dominate autumn wardrobes this year.
The 6 Major Trainer Trends for Autumn 2026
1. Snap, Bubble, Pop
Style Notes: Don’t let the talk of inflation get you down. In fashion sectors, designers are responding to this economic term with humour and lightness, instead focusing on a more literal take by reviving silhouettes like the 1980s-approved bubble skirt and 1650-coded balloon shorts. This has even begun trickling into trainers, with Miu Miu sending a slew of bubble sole styles down its autumn/winter 2026 runway.
This style, which is already almost sold out, features sequin embroidery and suede trims, and is inspired by an archival design from the early 2000s. However, there are equally intriguing options from the likes of Keen, a lesser-known trainer brand that specialises in specialised terrain usage and orthopaedic protection, to consider.
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Miu Miu
Bubble Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
These come Gillian Anderson approved.
Miu Miu
Bubble Embroidered Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Take cues from the runway and wear these with windbreakers and statement hats.
Miu Miu
Bubble Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
As you'll see below, silver trainers are all the rage.
2. Old School Suede
Style Notes: Once upon a time, wearing a suede jacket would have people believing that you were on your way to a '70s-themed costume party. Now, after a high-fashion makeover from brands including Nour Hammour and Saint Laurent, suede has become mainstream again. Over the past few years, we’ve even seen suede crop up in trainer format, from the viral Puma Speedcat to the incredibly enviable offering from Dries Van Noten.
This autumn, suede continues to reign, but in a more delicate format. Designers are being intentional about their use of suede, rather than covering the entire shoe in the napped fabric. The result is styles that almost rival track shoes from the decade, but are far more suited for city living. Think: low-profiles, refined trims and nylon upper. A word to the wise: start searching for vintage models of the Adidas Apollo on resale sites for the most authentic version of this trend.
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Jacquemus
Moon Shoes
Fashion's obsession with trainers continues to be a fruitful relationships, as these Jacquemus x Nike shoes prove.
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
The elasticated accent is a trait you'll notice the chicest trainer options all posses.
ZARA
Trainers With Elasticated Heel
Zara's version is more accessibly priced for those who want to invest in the trend but not pay the designer price tag.
3. Heavy Metal Hues
Style Notes: They say that coming second is the first to lose, but if the rate at which silver trainers are beginning to crop up, we’d contend that it’s gilded colours who are the runner-up. Sleek, futuristic and polished, silver trainers will forever be associated with the techno-optimism that defined Y2K-era dressing. And honestly, not much has changed in the way they’re being styled since then, anyway. From baggy, three-quarter capris to high-octane T-shirts, slip into these to fulfil your Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century fantasy.
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Saint Laurent
Lewis Sneakers
The perforated details is a trend we'll continue to see rise as we head into 2027. Trust me, Jacob Elordi just stepped out in a pair from Celine.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather Sneakers
Sleek and refined.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
The Onitsuka Tiger proves to be one of the most covetable trainers of all time.
4. Highly Strung
Style Notes: Michelle Obama once said, when they go low, we go high. Surely then, the former First Lady of the United States must have been talking about the return of the high-top fashion trend. After a period of slim-line and low-rise shapes, the tops of trainers are slowly creeping up the ankle again. From the basketball-inspired Chuck Taylor Converse to the boxing-approved Adidas, these shoes offer an alternative to the leather boots that usually command winter ensembles.
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Chloé
Chloé Kick High-Top Leather Sneakers in Multicoloured
Slightly '80s, but still incredibly chic.
Free People
Bittersweet Boxing Boots
Half boot, half boxer shoe, but entirely sought after.
ISABEL MARANT
Senny Suede High-Top Sneakers
It wouldn't be a round up of the best high-top trainers without mentioning Isabel Marant, now would it.
5. Slip-On Sleaze
Style Notes: If this summer was all about dressing like an extra from Blue Crush—think: hacienda prints, surf shorts and shell necklaces—then autumn will be about dressing like you’re straight out of the pages of Thrasher Magazine—read: two-layered shirts, baggy jeans and, most importantly, slip-on shoes. The latter is obviously synonymous with Vans, which is enjoying quite the renaissance thanks to the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence spearheading their revival.
Still, the slip-on trainer always feels inherently sleazy, like you’ve just stepped out of a Brooklyn club in the 2010s. Pair it with lace-trim slip dresses for a look that embraces both the masculine qualities of the skater shoe and the French-esque, feminine sensibilities of this boudoir essential.
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Vans
Classic Slip-On Shoes
As classic as they come.
Vans
Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Shoes
Checkerboard motfis are being adopted by the Gen Z style set.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Serena Sneaker in Alabaster
For a more elegant version, try this intrecciato leather style from Bottega Veneta.
6. Ready, Preppy, Go!
Style Notes: The preppy subculture will always be a perennial source for fashion to mine. This autumn, designers like Michael Ryder at Celine are leading the rise of a more urbanite style that takes the trend off the campus and into the city. Nowhere is this more apparent than in footwear. Still underscored by a country club ease, these functional preppy trainers feel slightly more poised than performance-ready. After all, these are styles intended for leisure activities as opposed to endurance sports.
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LOEWE
Pebble Embellished Leather Sneakers
Ideal for reformed bookworms.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
The eel-effect brings such a rich-looking dimension to this pair.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.