Fact: This French-Girl Bag Trend Makes Black Trousers and Loafers Look Summer-Ready in Seconds

As someone who loves wearing all-black outfits, I don't put away my black tops and trousers each summer. I still wear them, but with different accessories—those that make the darker pieces feel lighter, fresher, and more appropriate for warmer weather, all while maintaining my style. For example, I like to swap out leather and suede bags for raffia ones. Zoë Kravitz is on the same page.
While out in London last week, Kravitz was spotted wearing a black jacket layered over a crisp white button-down shirt and a white tank, paired with black trousers and loafers. For accessories, she added a colorful beanie, sunglasses, and a tan straw tote.
On Zoë Kravitz: Edward Cumming Stoner hat; The Row Estelle Bag ($2600)
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Kravitz's woven bag, specifically The Row's Estelle, transformed her look by adding organic texture to a very classic monochrome ensemble. On top of that, the honey-toned hues of the weave lent a summery feel, perfectly balancing out the heaviness that all-black outfits can sometimes have.
Beyond the texture and color, what worked with Kravitz's outfit was the unexpected pairing of tailored garments and the straw bag. While raffia accessories have long been reserved for beach days, they've been making their way into everyday city wardrobes over the past few months, styled alongside sharp tailoring, monochrome separates, and polished basics—and it's worth taking note of. Taking the bag out of its traditional context may look "wrong" at first glance, but that's exactly what makes an outfit look cool in 2026.
If you're inspired, keep scrolling to shop the chicest straw bags.