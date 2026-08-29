How to Look More 2026 at the Airport: Recreate These Iconic Celebrity Looks From 2 Decades Ago

The airport serves a primary purpose: getting you from point A to point B. And, if we're being honest, there's rarely anything glamorous about the experience. Still, that didn't stop celebrities in the 2000s from treating terminals like their personal runways. Sure, '90s airport style gets plenty of praise—thanks in no small part to supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss, who mastered the art of effortless, unfussy travel style—but the decade that followed delivered just as many memorable looks.
But why was airport fashion such a thing during this era? For one, paparazzi culture was at its peak in the 2000s, with photographers routinely camping out at major airports like LAX and JFK. These candid arrivals and departures offered a rare glimpse at celebrities off duty, rather than all dolled up for the red carpet. Perhaps that's why the era's airport style was so appealing: The outfits rarely looked overly styled. In fact, many seemed as though they'd been thrown together minutes before heading out the door—which, of course, was all part of the charm.
Have an upcoming trip on the calendar? Glean airport outfit inspiration from five iconic 2000s celebrity travel looks below.
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Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton often favored a comfortable (and slightly chaotic) airport look in the 2000s. When she wasn't decked out in Juicy Couture velour tracksuits, the socialite opted for cozy basics, like this lime green tank and sage sweatpants combo. Take styling cues from Hilton and consider a feel-good tonal look for your next trip.
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Free People
We the Free Ballad Reversible Tank
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants in Smoked Thyme Green
Mansur Gavriel
Filo Leather Tote Bag
Illesteva
Vanderbilt Sunglasses
The Olsen Twins
When it comes to the Olsen twins' go-to airport outfit formula, not much has changed. The fashion aficionados remain partial to oversized silhouettes—handbags included. Above, they both wore long coats and larger-than-life totes to catch a flight. In the summer, simply swap the outerwear for a slouchy tee and shorts.
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LIONESS
Olsen Coat
Aritzia
Essential Cashmere Millennia Large Scarf
Reformation
Remy Flat Knee Boot
JW PEI
Hana Large Tote Bag
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell's airport style in the '90s and early 2000s is a treasure trove of outfit inspiration. Case in point: The supermodel once boarded a flight in a cropped military-style jacket and khaki trousers. Her accessories—a lieutenant hat, lived-in boots, and a two-tone tote—took the look to a whole new level.
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Aritzia
The Davis Short Trench Coat
AGOLDE
Vintage Loose Straight-Leg Jeans
8 Other Reasons
Baker Boy Hat
Antler
Heritage Expandable Overnight Bag
Victoria Beckham
Traveling in heels may sound, well, painful. But according to Victoria Beckham, it can be done. The former Spice Girls member made the case for strappy pumps at the airport, pairing the shoes with a fitted red V-neck top and white bootcut jeans. And while a gold chain belt may be a TSA headache, the statement-making accessory is clearly worth the hassle.
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Reformation
Aylani Knit Top
Banana Republic
High-Rise Bootcut Jean
Epifene
Double Circle Link Chain Belt
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heel Sandals
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks proved airport looks don't need to be perfectly put-together. On the contrary, the model looked oh-so cool in a patterned headscarf, dark green leather jacket, slouchy jeans, and black sneakers. Better yet, the outfit formula feels just as relevant today.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.