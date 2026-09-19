H&M’s Fall 2026 Collection Is All About Romanticism With an Edge

For Fall 2026, H&M brought its latest collections to London with a show that blurred the lines between fashion presentation and creative performance. Conceived under the direction of photographer Nick Knight and SHOWstudio, H&M&YOU&I unfolded across three chapters, bringing together fashion, film, photography, music, architecture, and theater. The clothes, though, remained the starting point. Across womenswear and menswear, H&M’s design team looked to cinema, from 1990s Japanese films to Italian noir, alongside historical references and a distinctly eclectic approach to styling.
Rather than building the collection around a single aesthetic, H&M head of design Ann-Sofie Johansson and design lead Eliana Magasilos embraced contrast. There is the romantic girl, the cool girl, and the eclectic girl, as Magasilos puts it, but she insists, “you can be all the girls.” That idea came through in the styling, where historical silhouettes met elaborate hair that was given a punkish edge. It is a collection designed less around prescribing a look than giving the wearer plenty of options for creating one of their own.
The Key Trend
Romanticism, with an edge. Historical influences run throughout the collection, but they are given a contemporary treatment through tougher fabrics, ’90s references, and deliberately exaggerated styling. Voluminous shapes and feminine details are paired with leather, denim and statement accessories, while Rococo-inspired hair takes on a decidedly rock ’n’ roll attitude. The effect is maximalist without being overly polished—pretty pieces are encouraged to feel a little unexpected.
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The Star-Studded Runway
The runway drew a group of A-list models, with Lila Moss, Alex Consani, and Paloma Elsesser among the familiar faces in attendance, alongside actor Harry Hamlin. There was also a family affair: model Kristen McMenemy arrived with her daughter, while Karen Elson attended with her daughter, adding a generational note to a show centred on individuality and personal style.
The Pieces to Shop
The standout items from H&M’s collection strike a balance between romantic detailing and sharper, modern silhouettes. An embroidered jacket and ruffled cotton blouse bring softness, while a braided-detail skirt adds texture and definition. For a finishing touch, a floral bucket bag and sculptural teardrop earrings capture the collection’s elegant spirit. Each item is proof that the right item can make an everyday this fall feel considered.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.