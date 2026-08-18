FYI: This Is How French Women Are Dressing For Travel Days in 2026

If classic and chic is your airport outfit goal, these looks are for you.

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Collage of two French women wear airport outfits
(Image credit: @juliesfi; @claire_most)
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Two things we're all acutely interested in are what French women wear and what people wear to the airport, so let's do the logical thing and discuss what French women wear to the airport. As you'd expect, the travel outfits of French women are just as effortlessly polished as their outfits for every other occasion in life, and they serve as proof that looking chic and being comfortable on long travel days needn't be mutually exclusive—you can easily have both.

I searched through an array of travel outfits French women have worn throughout the year, and the six looks below are the ones I think most represent French-girl airport style in 2026. There are two jean outfits, a few featuring relaxed trousers, and even one with a skirt. And in true French-girl fashion, almost all of these looks include ballet flats.

For all the Parisian airport outfit inspiration your heart desires, scroll on for the six key looks to try, and of course, shop the pieces that'll help you effortlessly recreate them.

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1. Elegant Sweater Outfit

No matter the season, layering for a day of traveling is key, for obvious reasons. A sweater over a tee, paired with flowy trousers and ballet flats is a no-fail combination.

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a butter yellow sweater, cream trousers, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

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2. Chic Denim-on-Denim Outfit

Wearing denim-on-denim feels intentional in a low-key way. You'll look put-together, even if the denim washes don't match perfectly. Adding neutral outerwear and accessories adds even more polish to the look.

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a coat over a denim shirt and a white tee with jeans and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

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3. Cool Sneaker Outfit

Sneakers with leggings and a sweatshirt is fine, but you can get a similar level of comfort and look significantly cooler when you wear a leather jacket and trousers with sneakers instead. Case in point.

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a leather jacket, army green pants, and sneakers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

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4. Parisian Jeans-and-Ballet-Flats Outfit

It doesn't get more classically Parisian than straight-leg jeans and ballet flats, and the versatile combination works with any shirt of your choosing. Currently, I'm partial to the long-sleeve polo Anne-Laure Mais is wearing here.

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a striped long-sleeve polo shirt, jeans, and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

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5. Elevated Pull-On Pants Outfit

Few things make more sense than pull-on pants for the airport, and the most French-girl way to wear them is undoubtedly with a chic cardigan and loafers, as seen here (or ballet flats would, or course, work).

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a black-and-white tipped cardigan over a white cropped tee and pull-on pants with black leather loafers

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

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6. Comfortable Skirt Outfit

If you scoff at the idea of wearing a skirt to the airport, you haven't seen this skirt outfit. The key is to stick to soft, loose-fitting fabrics and flat shoes.

French woman wearing a travel outfit that includes a gray tee layered over a long-sleeve one, a black column skirt, and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.