During my high school and college days, I was never one to shy away from putting my hair through the wringer. I was at the salon at least once a month to straighten my 3B/3C curly hair, and somewhere along the line, I decided I wanted to try highlights. Spoiler alert: it didn't end well. Even though I was loving my honey-colored highlights, the damage that it caused was undeniable. Anytime I wore my curls out, I noticed more frizz, breakage, and overall dryness (deep conditioner became my best friend).
Fast forward to 2018, and I had somewhat of a curly hair wake up call. For some people heat styling makes everything more manageable, but I was on a mission to re-embraced my curls and wanted to reset. From that day on, I decided no more straightening my hair and definitely no color. As tempting as it's been, I had become quite comfortable with the idea that I would never see my hair in a different shade for the sake of maintaining my healthy hair.
That is until the As I Am Curl Color came across my TikTok. It was marketed as a temporary hair color that doubles as a gel and cream—there would be no damage, and it would come off during my next wash. At first, I thought this was a way too good to be true, but I also loved the idea of potentially being able to color my hair. So as the curious beauty editor I am, I decided to take the leap and try it myself. Read on for my full review.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
About The As I Am Curl Color
The As I Am Curl Color is marketed as a "temporary curl gel that lasts up to one wash," according the brand's website. It’s formulated with ceramides to boost moisture, strength, and elasticity, in addition to Jamaican black castor oil for thickness and shine. It’s ammonia, paraffin, and silicone-free, and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals.
The Curl Color also contains sub-micron technology that breaks ingredients down into smaller particles for better absorption. This ultimately strengthens the scalps protective barrier and reduces the risk of irritation. The results? A medium hold that locks the style of your choice in for 24 hours while improving hair moisture by 60%. The application process is quick, easy, and damage-free.
As I Am
Curl Color Bold Gold
Pros: Comes out with one wash, pigmented, affordable
Also, it's important to note that the Curl Color can stain your hands and clothing, so definitely keep that in mind before you begin. Since I was going for highlights rather than a full color change, I carefully sectioned my hair off. My hair dries fast, so at this point, I had to re-wet it using my spray bottle.
From there, I generously applied my leave-in and detangled my curls before reaching for the Curl Color. I took a more conservative approach, making sure to apply the color more heavily to the ends and work the product upwards on the hair shaft. While you can dry your hair with a diffuser to lock the color into place, I decided to air dry as I typically would.
The Results
On the first day, I definitely saw noticeable results, but the color really popped on the second day. The Bold Gold transformed my dark brown hair into an ash brown that looked like an extension of my natural color. One thing I noticed is that the color has somewhat of a shimmer to it, so if you touch your hair, even after it's done, you'll notice a small amount on your fingertips.
That said, the shade I used didn't get on my clothes or my pillows in the days following the application. As I Am offers other vibrant colors that are more pigmented, so I can't speak to those but I didn't have any transfer issues with the gold. Admittedly, one of my concerns was that it wasn't going to wash out, but it was completely gone in just one wash.
Overall, the gel cream formula left my curls looking shiny and defined significantly longer than some other products I've tested. To say I was impressed would be an understatement.
Before
After
Is the As I Am Curl Color worth it?
Truthfully, I think whether or not this product is worth it mainly depends on your hair type and wash day schedule. I wash my hair every five to seven days, so I felt like I got my money's worth. You also get the extra peace of mind knowing that if you don't like the color or you messed up, you can wash it out. The fact that it's temporary also gives you the opportunity to switch things up as often as you'd like without the damage, making it great for special occasions or in-the-moment decisions that don't require long-term commitment.
The color aside, the gel cream formula genuinely exceeded my expectations. I was slightly concerned that my hair would end up super frizzy, but as I previously mentioned, my curls still ended up defined. At the end of the day, this product does exactly what it promises: temporary color, zero damage, and an easy wash out process.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.