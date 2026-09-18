As much as I love a good set of almond nails I can't deny that I am a short nail girly at heart. Wearing tips has always made me feel put together, but once it's time to take off my favorite set of press-on nails, there is an undeniable feeling of relief knowing that I'm back to my short nails. I would argue that the feeling is just as satisfying as taking off a pair of high heels after coming home from a night out.
As someone who is constantly typing away at the keyboard, I can appreciate stylish nails without the extra length. I want the benefit of a manicure that doesn't require me to make minor adjustments to the way I do things throughout the day while still being able to participate in some of my favorite seasonal trends. And with fall just around the corner, I already started digging through my socials to find the best nail inspo.
If you're in the same boat, consider yourself lucky because I decided to put together a list of the 25 best fall short nail ideas that you'll see everywhere over the next few months. Be prepared to screenshot, and thank me later.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
1. Tortoise
Tortoise nails have been on the rise for the past few months, and nail artists are noticing it too.
2. The Micro-French
If a full-nail design feels too bold, consider something simpler like these patterned micro-French nails.
3. Deep Wine
This deep wine tone is a fan favorite this fall, so including it on our list was a must.
4. Autumn Aura
Forget high-contrast tones, this subtle brown autumn aura is effortlessly stylish.
5. Autumn Milkshake Nails
This milky palette is a playful way of meshing summer and fall colors to achieve a manicure that matches the transition of season.
6. Burgundy Cat Eye
Cat eye is very much in this fall, so why not pair the look with a seasonal color like burgundy?
7. Burgundy Tips
Combine seasonal prints and colors like this burgundy tortise look by nail artist Jodie Hammond.
8. Cowgirl
Brown cowgirl printed nails are starting to pop up everywhere and this cute mani by nail creator Studio_Seventy2 proves it.
9. Layered Cat Eye
Rather than using a single color for your cat eye nails, consider laying two on top of each other. Nail artist Jess Hales layered a forest green and brown to achieve this stylish mani.
10. Glitter Nails
Not afraid of a little glitter? If so, try these brow-purple shimmery nails that feel perfectly modoy for fall.
11. Mixed Print
Using different prints on each nail is an easy way to keep your nails looking unique as we head into the fall season.
12. Blurred Prints
Ditched defined shapes, and opt for a blurred finish like this mani done by Natalie Barker.
13. Color Blocking
Color blocking is a classic cool-girl approach to nails, so it's only natural to see this style show up through fall.
14. Brown Marble
Marble nails will never go out of style. Will all the colors to try out, you can use this look for any season.
15. Brown & Blue
Fashion people are saying that brown and blue is a color match made in heaven. And honestly, they're not wrong.
16. Chocolate Swirls
Mix a few shades of brown together to create this food-inspired mani.
17. Cherry Wine
Cherry wine is an incredibly popular color this fall, and nail artists think so too.
18. Mix & Match
Why pick between scarlet red nails and animal prints when you can wear both?
19. Neutral Nails
While this may not be what you expected to see on a fall nail roundup, this shade is still going strong as people slowly depart from the nude nail trend.
20. Polka Dots
It been a few months since polka dots came back in style, but the trend is still going strong (just in more seasonal colors).
21. Classic Cheetah
Maybe this is a hot take, but I'm a firm believer that we'll always find our way back to cheetah nails.
22. Polka French
If you don't want polka dots across the entire nail, consider trying it just on the tips for an elevated French mani.
23. Metalic Hints
Nail techs have been getting requests for metallics the entire year, so expect to see more manicures along those lines as the weather cools down.
24. Black Marble
Some people avoid black polish because it can seem too dark, but this marble-inspired take on them is perfect for spooky season.
25. Earthy Green
Whether you're a matcha lover or just like an Earthy green tone, anyone can appreciate these simplistic nails.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.