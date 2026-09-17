Autumn is just around the corner. And after months spent in crinkly linen and breezy cotton to adapt to what felt like an eternal heatwave we experienced in the UK this summer, the only thing I have on my mind is my jeans.
Easy to throw on, versatile and most importantly comfortable, jeans are the go-to staple that I know I can rely on those days when I don’t know what to wear. So with a new season on the horizon, I decided to go on the hunt for some easy but elegant jeans outfits to use as inspiration. And after hours scrolling on the Instagram pages of my favourite fashion influencers from just across the pond in Paris all the way over to the streets of New York, I managed to narrow my attention down to five autumn jeans outfits. And trust me when I say that they all strike the perfect balance between feeling fresh for 2026, whilst also remaining classic enough that they won’t look dated, even in many years to come. And the best part? If you too are in need of some inspiration on how to style your jeans this season, I’ve rounded the looks up for you below.
From classic blue jeans paired with trendy animal-print jackets to fresh ecru denim styled with elegant car coats, keep scrolling to discover the five effortlessly polished jeans outfits I’m planning to recreate in autumn 2026
5 Polished Ways to Style Your Jeans This Autumn
1. Grey Jeans + Trench Coat + Mules
Style notes: It doesn't get more classic than a trench coat in autumn, but to give this timeless staple a fresh update for 2026, I'll be taking a cue from the outfit above and styling it will cool grey jeans, sheer socks and sleek leather mules.
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Shop the Look:
Burberry
Long Tropical Gabardine Waterloo Trench Coat
Burberry's iconic trench now comes in this luxe sepia brown hue,
next
Fitted Stretch Essential Long Sleeve Shirt
Clean, crisp perfection.
Sézane
The Wide Leg Trousers
Don't sleep on Sézane's denim selection.
FALKE
15 Den Women Sheer Socks
Sheer socks will take your outfit from basic to elevated.
Toteme
Classic Leather Slingbacks
So simple, yet oh so chic.
2. Cream Jeans + Leather Blazer + Ankle Boots
Style notes: There's no denim outfit that a black blazer cannot dress up, and for autumn 2026 specifically, I'm opting for a leather iteration that will add some edge to my cream jeans and white tee. This is the kind of outfit that you can take from day to night with ease.
Shop the Look:
COS
Leather Double-Breasted Blazer
So sleek.
H&M
Long-sleeved cotton top
You'll rely on this basic from now until next spring.
Damson Madder
Barrel Erika Jeans
Just the right amount of volume.
Coach
Margot Boot
These will look so good peaking out of your cream jeans.
MÉTIER
Vérité City Medium Braided Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
You'll be able to fit so much in this roomy tote.
3. White Jeans + Car Coat + Ballet Flats
Style notes: The it girls have spoken: white jeans are not just for summer! To make them feel autumn-appropriate, add a black car coat, roll-neck top and tonal accessories that will make your lighter denim look polished as opposed to casual.
Shop the Look:
Barbour
Annette Car Coat
A coat you'll keep in your autumn capsule forever.
Free People
We the Free Good Good Turtleneck
An easy layering piece.
AGOLDE
Harper Straight-Leg Denim Jeans
Doesn't white denim just look so fresh in autumn?
Boden
Patti Round Toe Ballet Flats
You'll reach for these no matter the season.
DeMellier
The New York Tote
We're big DeMellier fans over at Who What Wear.
Ralph Lauren
Tasselled Paisley Print Scarf
An instant outfit elevator.
4. Black Jeans + Leather Bomber + Loafers
Style notes: Anyone who knows me will tell you that I practically live in black year round, so of course, I've been desperate to get my darker denim out for the new season. The easiest way to style them? With a cool leather bomber and contrasting smart loafers. of course!
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Toyen Leather Bomber
The perfect everyday autumn jacket.
M&S
Cotton Rich High Waisted Carrot Leg Jeans
Such a good shape.
ME+EM
Ruched Loafer
Perfect for in and out of the office.
Mulberry
Bayswater Tote
A Mulberry tote is high up on my luxury wishlist.
Uniqlo
Flannel Boxy Shirt (checked)
A plaid shirt will help break up and otherwise all-black outfit.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Chic Th Monogram Leather Gloves
For those really chilly autumn days.
5. Blue Jeans + Animal-Print Jacket + Loafers
Style notes: When in doubt, your classic blue jeans will never fail you. And with animal-print jackets majorly trending for autumn 2026, there's no better time to try this effortlessly chic combo out.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.