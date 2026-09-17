Elegant Dressers From Paris to New York Agree: These Are the 5 Most Polished Ways to Style Your Jeans This Autumn

From classic blue denim paired with animal-print jackets to fresh ecru denim styled with sleek car coats, below are five jeans outfits I’m copying this autumn.

Brittany Davy&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Elegant Dressers From Paris to New York Agree: These Are the 5 Most Polished Ways to Style Your Jeans This Autumn
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

Autumn is just around the corner. And after months spent in crinkly linen and breezy cotton to adapt to what felt like an eternal heatwave we experienced in the UK this summer, the only thing I have on my mind is my jeans.

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Easy to throw on, versatile and most importantly comfortable, jeans are the go-to staple that I know I can rely on those days when I don’t know what to wear. So with a new season on the horizon, I decided to go on the hunt for some easy but elegant jeans outfits to use as inspiration. And after hours scrolling on the Instagram pages of my favourite fashion influencers from just across the pond in Paris all the way over to the streets of New York, I managed to narrow my attention down to five autumn jeans outfits. And trust me when I say that they all strike the perfect balance between feeling fresh for 2026, whilst also remaining classic enough that they won’t look dated, even in many years to come. And the best part? If you too are in need of some inspiration on how to style your jeans this season, I’ve rounded the looks up for you below.

From classic blue jeans paired with trendy animal-print jackets to fresh ecru denim styled with elegant car coats, keep scrolling to discover the five effortlessly polished jeans outfits I’m planning to recreate in autumn 2026

5 Polished Ways to Style Your Jeans This Autumn

1. Grey Jeans + Trench Coat + Mules

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style notes: It doesn't get more classic than a trench coat in autumn, but to give this timeless staple a fresh update for 2026, I'll be taking a cue from the outfit above and styling it will cool grey jeans, sheer socks and sleek leather mules.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Shop the Look:

2. Cream Jeans + Leather Blazer + Ankle Boots

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @hanna.bergdal)

Style notes: There's no denim outfit that a black blazer cannot dress up, and for autumn 2026 specifically, I'm opting for a leather iteration that will add some edge to my cream jeans and white tee. This is the kind of outfit that you can take from day to night with ease.

Shop the Look:

3. White Jeans + Car Coat + Ballet Flats

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @selenamual)

Style notes: The it girls have spoken: white jeans are not just for summer! To make them feel autumn-appropriate, add a black car coat, roll-neck top and tonal accessories that will make your lighter denim look polished as opposed to casual.

Shop the Look:

4. Black Jeans + Leather Bomber + Loafers

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style notes: Anyone who knows me will tell you that I practically live in black year round, so of course, I've been desperate to get my darker denim out for the new season. The easiest way to style them? With a cool leather bomber and contrasting smart loafers. of course!

Shop the Look:

5. Blue Jeans + Animal-Print Jacket + Loafers

autumn-jeans-outfits-2026

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style notes: When in doubt, your classic blue jeans will never fail you. And with animal-print jackets majorly trending for autumn 2026, there's no better time to try this effortlessly chic combo out.

Shop the Look:

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.