From sheer capri pants to sculptural shoes, Bella Hadid has never been afraid to gamble on experimental fashion trends. Her latest jewelry choice, however, is anything but risky—in fact, it's managed to stay relevant for 50 years. I'm talking, of course, about Chopard's Happy Diamonds collection, which features free-floating diamonds that move with the wearer.
This week in New York City, Hadid styled a Valentino S/S 96 vintage minidress with Chopard's new Happy Diamonds Icons Pendant Necklace ($6730) and Happy Hearts Pendant ($18,100). "I grew up with this idea, first expressed by my mother, that diamonds are happier when they are free," said Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard. "This deeply poetic vision has never left me. Over the years, I have continually reinterpreted it, exploring new forms and proportions, while preserving that essential sense of movement and joy. With these new creations, we wanted to return to a certain purity of line, while giving the diamonds even more space to move, to live, and to resonate with their wearer."
Hadid, a Chopard ambassador since 2024, was on hand to celebrate her latest campaign and the brand's new in-store exhibition at its Fifth Avenue boutique. Open to the public from September 18 to 20, the exhibition offers a comprehensive look at the evolution of the Happy Diamonds collection since 1976.
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"It is the first time that such a wide-ranging selection of historical pieces, dating from the 1970s through the 1990s, is displayed alongside the Maison's newest designs, including Happy Sport The First, a faithful reinterpretation of the groundbreaking 1993 design, and new Happy Diamonds rectangular pendants, reimagining an iconic design through a sleek geometric silhouette," Chopard explained in a statement. Scroll down to see and shop what Bella Hadid wore to preview the exhibition this week.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.