Who What Wear's Shopping Director Was Right—This "Dated" Denim Trend Is Officially Back

Not patchwork jeans, not acid-wash jeans—this 2000s-era jeans style is officially back and being worn by the chicest dressers.

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Ines de ramon wears a white floral top and jeans. brad pitt wears a navy blazer and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Five months ago, Who What Wear's shopping director, Bobby Schuessler, wrote about split-hem jeans. He noted that while they can be considered "dated," they were making a comeback. He even went so far as to try on and buy a pair from Anine Bing. When I read his article in April, I was skeptical about the trend's return, but I kept it in mind. Now, seeing a well-dressed celebrity wearing them, I have to admit he was right.

The fashion person in question is Ines De Ramon. The jewelry executive and girlfriend of Brad Pitt was photographed wearing the jeans at the US Open earlier this month. She styled a high-waisted pair with a floral-embroidered blouse and wooden platform heels, creating a boho-chic ensemble perfect for the unofficial end of summer.

Split-hem jeans may be considered a denim trend, as they come in and out of the fashion cycle, but they're just as versatile as a classic silhouette like straight-leg jeans. While they look elegant with heels à la De Ramon, Bobby noted in his story that he loves how the jeans look with slim sneakers or ruched loafers. And while he may not wear ballet flats, he agrees that the jeans pair perfectly with them.

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Call me easily convinced, but I'm now intrigued about adding this denim trend to my fall wardrobe. If you are too, keep scrolling to shop the best split-hem jeans.

The Denim Trend on Ines de Ramon

Ines de ramon wears a white top, split-hem jeans, wood heels and brad pitt wear sa blue jacket and pants with yellow sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.