Teyana Taylor and Amal Clooney Both Wore This New Charlotte Tilbury Concealer at the Golden Globes

The secret's out—the number of airbrushed complexions that dominated this year's Golden Globes red carpet finally surpassed the number of dewy-skin makeup looks that captured our attention for the last couple of years. This, by the way, is a huge moment for those of us who have a tendency to get oily and shiny as we go about our day. Among the glitter-flecked lids, pouty pink lips, and flirty lashes on the carpet, viewers were greeted by the familiar sight of soft, blurred makeup moments when triple threat and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet sporting a bronzed look by Bella Mayven that we're itching to re-create.
As the night went on, we spotted the trend on the likes of Kate Hudson, Emily Blunt, Zoey Deutch, and Amal Clooney. Clooney, who posed for the cameras next to her husband before posing for a few solo shots, sported an elegant mauve-toned makeup look with a rosy flush to the cheeks by Dimitris Giannetos. All of these blurred makeup looks have one brilliant, game-changing product in common: Charlotte Tilbury's new Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer ($36).
The Complexion-Blurring Beauty Essential
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer
Available on CharlotteTilbury.com beginning January 22.
We've heard rumblings of a new concealer by Charlotte Tilbury hitting the market and were beyond excited to find out that it was the secret hero product that helped define the soft, romantic makeup looks of the night. Offered in a jaw-dropping collection of 34 shades, the Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer is powered by Elastic-Stretch technology for up to 24 hours of creaseless wear. Its fast-working formula is designed to instantly camouflage blemishes, dark circles, puffiness, texture, pigmentation, and more with easy-glide application. Ideal for all your spot-concealing and full-coverage needs, this one belongs in everyone's makeup kit.
Teyana Taylor
Say hello to the source of all our cool-girl inspiration for 2026. Taylor won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in One Battle After Another while wearing this bronzed makeup look created by Mayven. Mayven prepped Taylor's skin with Charlotte Tilbury's Glow Toner ($55), Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil ($85), and Magic Cream ($65) before creating a glowing base with the brand's Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer and AirbrushFlawlessFoundation ($49). She combined shimmering silver, cool brown, and a wash of gray for a sensual smoky eye with Charlotte's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral ($60).
The eye look was framed by a sleek cat eye using the Feline Flick V2 in Panther ($32) and long, luscious lashes with the help of the Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara ($29). Taylor's sky-high cheekbones were treated to a wash of natural-looking peach blush with a dewy finish and highlighter that always found its way into the light. We'll also be dreaming for days about the '90s throwback lips, a combination of warm brown liner with a layer of tinted golden gloss to create a vinyl look.
Taylor wears Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in 8 and 10.
For last night's Golden Globes festivities, Clooney wore a stunning red dress from Balmain that evoked the glamorous silhouette preferred by Hollywood's 1960s stars. Giannetos, the mastermind behind Clooney's makeup and hair, paired her chocolate-colored Parisian waves with a soft-mauve color palette. Charlotte Tilbury described the Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in an Instagram post breaking down the beauty look as "delivering flawless full-coverage skin with a beautifully natural finish" and highlighted how beautifully it paired with the "viral Airbrush Flawless Foundation for that polished red carpet glow."
For Clooney's appearance on the red carpet, Giannetos began by prepping Clooney's skin with the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream before using the aforementioned foundation as a base. To achieve eye-catching dimension, he opted for the Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium ($42) and Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight ($42) for a sun-kissed touch. The finished result is effortlessly elegant, timeless, and easy to re-create with the right products on hand.
Clooney wears Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in 9.5.
