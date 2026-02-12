The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially kicked off, with events taking place across 8500 square miles of Northern Italy, from Milan to Cortina. Given that its host city is a fashion capital, the international style scene is leaning all the way in, with top designers unveiling the world’s Olympic uniforms (Ralph Lauren for the USA, Moncler for Brazil… the list goes on). That said, beauty hasn’t taken a back seat—not when athletes depend on high-performance products to protect their skin in icy elements.
We’re in a new era of high-earning and attention-grabbing beauty-sports sponsorships, and the Winter Olympics is no exception. Kiko Milano, a leading Italian beauty brand, is an official partner and sponsor of the Games, and is providing sweat- and water-resistant makeup products and services for athletes in the Olympic Village. Procter & Gamble is also an official partner, offering beauty and grooming services to athletes. Meanwhile, First Aid Beauty, the skincare brand known for its high-performance moisturizing and barrier-strengthening products, has been named the Official Skincare Sponsor of Team USA. It’s no small feat for a beauty brand to live up to Olympic excellence, but brands like these are up for the challenge.
Catherine D'Aragon is the CEO of First Aid Beauty. She says it's a "dream" to be named the Official Skincare of Team USA. "It’s our first foray into the Olympics and Paralympics," she says. "We’re built to offer real support for real skin, and as part of that mission, we are supplying Team USA and all Olympic and Paralympic athletes with our iconic Ultra Repair Cream ($42). It is such an honor to be providing our products to all of these athletes. They endure some of the toughest challenges to their skin health through training and winter conditions. The Olympic and Paralympic athletes are individuals who are constantly pushing their bodies to the limit, dealing with high stress levels, and exposing themselves to harsh conditions, and we are thrilled to be even a small part of their routines and recovery."
To celebrate the sponsorship, First Aid Beauty released The Dry Rescue Kit, a special collection of travel-sized, high-performing skincare products used and trusted by some of the world's best athletes. "The Dry Rescue Kit is so special as it’s our first kit complete with our repackaged products; plus, we can give our community the same super-hydrating Ultra Repair Cream formula that Olympians and Paralympians are receiving in Milan," D'Aragon says. "This collection includes the Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, Hydrating Pillow Pads, and the Ultra Repair Cream, so you have a complete routine, no matter where you go."
Sydney Jo Peterson is a Para Cross-Country Skier who will be competing at the 2026 Winter Games. She, along with Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson, has teamed up with First Aid Beauty as official brand ambassadors throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. "These women are role models and inspirations not only for athletes, but for people everywhere," D'Aragon says. "Their drive, motivation, and commitment to their sport are unmatched, and we share that energy to serve our community. "
For Peterson, it's far deeper than a surface-level partnership. She says using and investing in the right beauty products isn’t vanity; it’s a practicality—a critical, tactical step that helps her maintain sharp focus on the competition. “Cold is not just uncomfortable; it’s physically damaging,” she says. “Skin dries out, splits, and can freeze if you’re not careful. I use thick balms to seal in moisture and create a barrier against wind and cold. I also cover as much skin as possible with a buff, sunglasses, and a hat, and when conditions are extreme, I’ll tape exposed areas to keep them from freezing.”
Taking protective measures is important, especially since Peterson spends the vast majority of her time in freezing temperatures. “I spend as much time outside as possible because that’s where I feel most like myself,” she says. “I train roughly 750 hours a year, which usually comes out to 13 to20 hours per week, and I still choose to be outside even when I’m not 'training.’”
Anderson is also no stranger to long, intense training. (She is, after all, the Olympic snowboarder who made history at the 2014 Sochi Games, becoming the first women's Olympic slopestyle gold medalist.) Like Peterson, she spends "a good amount of time" outside, especially when she's in full training mode. (I have a feeling that “a good amount of time” equates to a staggering number of hours, but I digress.) “Preparation for big events is a mix of physical training, repetition, and mental prep," she tells Who What Wear. "I work hard on strength and mobility off the snow, but once I’m on the mountain, it’s about dialing in consistency and confidence.”
Both athletes rely on a simple yet high-performance routine to keep their skin in check, no matter how intense their training becomes. “As a professional snowboarder, I basically live in the snow,” Anderson says. “Since I was little, being out on the mountains would do a number on my skin, even with goggles, masks, gloves, the works. I’ve always had to be mindful of my skincare routine because of this, or else training would be even harder." That makes sense. After all, a stinging face, dry skin, and cracked knuckles make it difficult to focus on the task at hand.
"To keep my skin safe and healthy, I don’t think about the during, I think about the before. I’m huge on barrier repair, so my routine starts at home—loading up on hydrating essentials for my morning and evening routine and making sure I’m applying sunscreen before heading out the door. I keep it simple and always prioritize moisture above all else.”
Anderson's go-to skincare products include First Aid Beauty’s Barrier Balm ($36), which she says is a “must-have” in her training bag. “It is a winter athlete’s dream, [because i]t locks in moisture and protects my skin barrier throughout the day," she explains. "I use it basically everywhere—on my lips, my hands, and any dry patches across my body.” She also swears by the aforementioned Ultra Repair Cream ($42), a long-time editor favorite, which she calls her “winter essential,” and for good reason. “I love how deeply hydrating it is," she says. "It’s my must-have to protect my skin from cold, wind, and long days in the mountains.” Her pro tip? Don’t just use it on the face: “I love this for full-body hydration, especially for my hands.”
Peterson also counts on the brand's Ultra Repair Cream. “The Ultra Repair Cream stands out because it actually does what it claims. Training in cold, dry environments constantly strips moisture from your skin," she explains. "This helps restore it instead of just masking the damage. I like that it’s simple, versatile, and doesn’t feel cosmetic. It’s something I use because it works, not because it’s trendy.”
Beyond the Ultra Repair Cream, Anderson relies on a few more low-effort, high-impact skincare steps. “For cleansers, it’s all about simplicity," she explains. "So many can be harsh on my skin, so I pick a gentle and fragrance-free cleanser like the First Aid Beauty Cream-to-Foam Cleanser ($27). I’ve found that my products work so much better when I properly exfoliate my skin. I also love using a dry brush on my face and body to gently exfoliate, boost circulation, and keep my skin feeling fresh during the winter months.”
Both athletes eschew complicated, 10-step routines for streamlined ones, and I can’t help but assume that it’s a sentiment shared by other Olympic athletes. When I ask what other everyday essentials they swear by, sunscreen and lip balm were the responses. “Sunscreen is necessary year-round at altitude, especially with snow reflecting light on your face,” Peterson says. “My lips take a beating from cold air and constant breathing, so lip balm is always in my pocket. Beyond that, I keep things minimal; I care far more about function than presentation.” Anderson seconds that, saying, “Snow reflects so much sun, so I always use a simple mineral SPF to protect my skin year-round, even in winter.”
Far from self-indulgent, a streamlined and high-performance beauty routine plays an important, practical role in both the physical and mental well-being of these athletes. “Over time, I’ve realized that skincare isn’t just about how you look, it’s about how you feel and how well your body is supported,” Anderson says. “Once I simplified my routine and found products that truly hydrate and protect my skin, it made a noticeable difference. Skincare is part of my overall wellness and recovery, especially since skin is our largest organ and takes so much impact from the environment.”
It's proof that beauty can inform a sense of preparedness. Any beauty editor (and Anderson!) will back this up. “When my skin feels calm, comfortable, and protected, I feel more grounded and confident heading into training or competition," the Olympian explains. "Keeping things simple, consistent, and nourishing, both inside and out, helps me feel ready to perform at my best.”
When I ask both athletes what it’s like training for the Olympics, and whether or not they still get nervous, they answer with an expected sense of humility, determination, and hard-fought confidence. “I still get nervous before competing, and I’ve learned that’s a good thing,” Anderson says. “Meditation and breathwork help me stay grounded, present, and connected to my body so I can channel that energy into focus instead of pressure.”
Peterson shares a similar sentiment. “Preparing for the Paralympics doesn’t feel fundamentally different from any other race," she explains. "I focus on going on fun adventures and becoming a more complete skier. I still get nervous before competing, but I see that as a sign of care, not fear."
Care is something that Olympic athletes, including Peterson and Anderson, possess and emphasize in their day-to-day lives—from committing to intense training schedules to consistently using efficient beauty products. The latter prepares athletes for competition, protects them from harsh elements, and ensures they're ready to take on any challenge—even the kind posed by the pinnacle of global sports.
