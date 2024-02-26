Sofia Coppola's Films Are Providing Endless Beauty Inspo for Gen Z Fans

(Image credit: Future)

If I could introduce myself as being written and directed by Sofia Coppola before diving into the nitty-gritty details of life, I would. I, like so many self-identified cinephile Gen Zers, have been a longtime admirer of her work, finding comfort and inspiration in the ambiance created by her mostly female-led films. The release of Coppola's first book last year—Sofia Coppola Archive: 1993-2023—was followed by the premiere of Priscilla this past November and sparked what could only be described as the beginning of another social media–led aesthetic movement.

The aesthetic was playfully dubbed "Coppolacore" and "the Coppola effect," and social media platforms have become heavily populated with imagery of girlhood, quietly highlighting its complexities through rose-colored lenses. The unique emotions Coppola can evoke through every frame of her films, which are noticeably light on dialogue and heavy on symbolism, have built an entire world, playing off similarities and differences between a number of the filmmaker's most recognizable characters. For example, Lux Lisbon—the fictional love-lorn teenager in her 1999 film The Virgin Suicides—is a far cry from Coppola's take on the very real stories of Priscilla Presley and Marie Antoinette but possess an aesthetic that's purely Coppolan in nature.

The filmmaker's characters live on through the lasting impression left on fashion and film lovers alike, intersecting in the best ways. Below is my love letter to these three leading ladies, whose style influences have extended across multiple generations. I'm detailing their memorable beauty looks along with products every Coppola-loving person can use to re-create them.

So much has been said about the girls over the years, but we have never found an answer. The Virgin Suicides

From an outsider's perspective (namely the teenage boys watching from across the street), The Virgin Suicides's Lux Lisbon is enigmatic and unattainable. At only 17, she's entranced with all the world has to offer outside of the walls of her home, and her effortless and youthful style is a pure reflection of that. We, as viewers, watch as Lux explores her sexuality and autonomy without ever truly knowing how her mind works. Like the rest of her sisters, her story is riddled with mystery, and we're left wondering who she truly was.

I can only imagine how Coppola pieced together the multifaceted character whose legacy, through Kirsten Dunst's portrayal, heavily influenced the Americana "girl next door" look of the 2000s. Lux Lisbon is, by far, one of the most heartbreakingly relatable teenage girls on film to date, and I've finally pinned down her look with the help of a few rewatches and the Sofia Coppola Archive.

Clinique Lash Power Long-Wearing Mascara $26 SHOP NOW One of the things I love the most about Lux's makeup is how her vivid blue eyes take center stage. She's also a teenage girl with strict parents who influence how she presents herself to the public against her wishes. A couple of swipes of mascara in brown or black for natural-looking lashes is all it would take to keep the eyes bright.

Glossier Cloud Paint in Dusk $22 SHOP NOW Lux's cheeks have that "just pinched" look to them—perhaps from spending so many late nights on the roof and sneaking out with her sisters. (At least, that's what the boys across the street think.) Glossier's Cloud Paint Cream Blush in Dusk gives that naturally flushed finish to light- and medium-toned skin but would also add a touch of warmth to deeper tones.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48 SHOP NOW I love a medium-coverage foundation, but when I'm after a more natural finish that doesn't cover up my complexion, a serum-based skin tint is my go-to product. I'd like to think Lux would reach for this one by Ilia for a dewy, plump, and even-looking finish that allows her skin to show through.

Innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm $18 SHOP NOW In the film, Lux is rarely spotted without pillowy, baby-pink lips. To re-create this, lightly swipe Innisfree's Dewy Tint Lip Balm in Baby Pink against the lips for a semi-glossy finish. This hydrating, glow-boosting product leaves the lips looking soft and dewy with a hint of color without being overwhelming or drawing attention away from the complexion.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow in Au Naturel $32 SHOP NOW What better way to pull off a natural, Lux-inspired look than with the help of an eye shadow that looks like your skin but better? The Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Shadow in Au Naturel is the perfect matte beige to sweep across the eyes for added dimension. It's also quick and easy to use, which is ideal for a teenage girl on the move.

Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray $29 SHOP NOW Lux, like the rest of the Lisbon sisters, is known for her luscious blonde hair. This shine spray by Color Wow gives the same effect on all hair types with a formula that is nongreasy, won't weigh the strands down, and gives off endless shine. It works by capturing invisible UV light and converting it into full-spectrum light reflection.

Oh, you were not what was desired, but that makes you no less dear to me. A boy would have been the son of France, but you, Marie Thérèse, shall be mine. Marie Antoinette

I've loved this film since watching it for the first time as a coquette-obsessed high school student. I wasn't much older than the actual Marie Antoinette was when she was crowned Queen of France in May 1774. Coppola's Marie Antoinette is a feast for the senses with pastel-hued macarons, an eye-catching floral robe à la française, and a score composed of 2000s rock anthems and 18th century harpsichord melodies. Played by Dunst, we see a young Marie Antoinette living the decadent lifestyle that underscored the French Revolution while she struggles to be accepted at court and give birth to an heir. The film follows her rise and fall as a monarch, and viewers are met with bittersweet images of girlhood, womanhood, and motherhood.

Unlike adapting a character from a book as Coppola did with Lux in The Virgin Suicides, the filmmaker was met with the challenge of bringing a historical figure back to life who we've only seen in official portraits. Marie Antoinette's style shifts slightly throughout the movie, with wigs growing gradually in height, complexions becoming increasingly powdered, and cheeks gaining a noticeably rosy tint as the queen falls in love with all France has to offer. Scroll on for my modern-day interpretation of her signature look.

Benefit Dandelion Baby-Pink Blush $32 SHOP NOW In the 2005 film, blush is heavily placed on the apples of the cheeks, as seen in portraits of the queen before her fall from grace at the hands of the French people. This cult-favorite baby-pink Benefit blush offers a soft-satin, brightening finish. It's a fun way to add a splash of color to the complexion.

Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder $39 SHOP NOW Marie Antoinette is heavily powdered throughout the film, sometimes appearing ghostlike by modern-day standards. To create a much more wearable version of the look, I'm opting for this sheer pressed powder to keep the skin looking fresh and even.

Dior Addict Lip Tint in 251 Natural Peach $40 SHOP NOW I love the idea of using a lip tint to bring Marie Antoinette's look to life. This one from Dior provides a 12-hour semi-matte finish. Infused with cherry oil, the lip tint enhances the lips with bold color that flawlessly fuses to the skin, giving a bare-lip sensation. If that weren't enough, its tube features a velvet finish and an embossed logo fit for a queen.

Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil $29 SHOP NOW There's nothing I love more than gorgeous, defined brows, which Marie Antoinette wears subtly throughout the entire film. For extremely natural-looking brows, I like Hourglass's Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil to create precise, hair-like strokes with the 1.4-millimeter tip. It's also offered in a variety of shades for every natural-toned hair color.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray $36 SHOP NOW Whether you've watched Coppola's Marie Antoinette or not, there's no doubt you already know the French queen had a knack for hair that always reached new heights. Because we can't all wear a gravity-defying powdered wig on the daily, using a volume- and texture-building spray can give a similar effect.

Silke Heatless Curler $56 SHOP NOW Many of Marie Antoinette's wigs in the film and reality featured cascading ringlet curls from her signature pouf hairstyle to complement her eye-catching jewels, feathers, and other hair accessories. For effortless curls, consider using a silk heatless curler like this one to guide your strands into place while you're catching up on sleep.

You're losing me to a life of my own. Priscilla

The moment I saw the behind-the-scenes shots of Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, I was in love. Her performance as the king of rock and roll's commonly misunderstood queen was second to none and highlighted by iconic looks drawn directly from photographs of the family. This time, audiences are introduced to a teenage girl who became American royalty and will forever be associated with Elvis Presley. Their tumultuous relationship, however, takes center stage in this movie, putting Priscilla front and center.

That's not to say that Priscilla's beauty looks take a back seat. Within the first 20 seconds of the film, we're confronted with her signature winged eyeliner and sky-high hair. A few years into their marriage, Priscilla's style shifts as her life begins to decenter itself from Elvis. Suddenly, we're not seeing her ink-black beehive hair or oversize lashes anymore and are introduced to the new and improved version of her that dresses for no one but herself.

House of Lashes Siren Flare False Eyelashes $9 SHOP NOW We've already written an entire story dedicated to newcomer Spaeny as Priscilla Presley in Coppola's newest film, but I'm still obsessed. For Priscilla's flared eyelashes, use these weightless, flexible, and customizable lashes woven on a clear band. Their wispy fibers are designed to enhance your natural lashes and can easily be used 15+ times.

Gucci L'Obscur Lengthening Mascara $63 SHOP NOW Long lashes were a must for Priscilla Presley—a fact highlighted various times throughout the film. Gucci's buildable mascara ensures comfort and ease with a thin brush and pigment designed to catch and emphasize even the smallest of lashes. It also lasts for up to 12 hours.

Nars Air Matte Liquid Lipstick $28 SHOP NOW Beauty in the swinging '60s and groovy '70s was all about self-expression and having fun with color. This was also explored in the film as Priscilla's lip colors reflected her transformation from a teenage girl in love with a soldier to a dedicated wife and mother. She was often spotted with a matte lip like this one by Nars.

Half Magic Wing Magician Silicone Guide $10 SHOP NOW Take a look at how effortless winged eyeliner looks on Spaeny as Priscilla. If you're struggling to create the perfect wing, it's time to give Half Magic's silicone guide a try. It can be used to help draw perfectly crisp, mistake-proof wings every time and doubles as a mascara shield.