Pass on Pastels—This Is the Cool Nail Colour Trend Insiders Are Wearing Right Now

The battle between baggy and slim-cut jeans might divide wardrobes, but thankfully your don’t have to pick a side when it comes to nail trends. Yes, denim-inspired nails have arrived on the spring nail colour scene, and according to the pros in my beauty-editor orbit, the trend is only gaining momentum.
“There's been a noticeable shift lately, with more clients leaning towards denim-inspired nails,” says Ella Vivii, celebrity manicurist to the likes of Olivia Dean and Raye.
Ella rates going deeper with rich indigo tones like Daisy Dukes and Denim from The GelBottle Inc. “Denim is a staple, so why not make it a staple on your nails too? I’m absolutely here for it,” she adds.
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And it’s true, after all, there’s something inherently timeless about denim. It transcends seasons and even personal style, which perhaps explains why it translates so effortlessly into nail form. Much like your favourite pair of jeans, a denim-toned blue manicure feels on trend yet still fresh. Plus, it basically goes with everything you already love to wear, so what's not to love?
As someone who will always choose deep burgundy nails over pretty pastels, I'm so here for the denim trend and glad to see it's dominating the chicest of hands this spring. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite denim nail designs, along with the material-inspired nail polishes that I'll be adding to my basket asap...
Denim Nails Inspiration
Play with acid-wash hues to give the look a bold, vintage-inspired edge.
This faded denim look has a richer finish, making it adaptable as the seasons change.
This light wash denim look looks chic and doesn't shout too loud.
Deep indigo shades bring a richer, more elevated feel to the denim design.
Washed grey blue tones offer a cool, understated alternative to traditional blue rinse denim.
Don't want to commit to full denim nails? These French tips are simple, but with just enough edge to stand out.
Best Polishes for Denim Nails
Manucurist
Saphir
This sunny shade of blue is giving mid-rinse magic.
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in 419 Légende
A shimming cobalt that works with every shade of denim.
Essie
Salt Water Happy Nail Polish
Stone washed perfection.
Hermès
Nail Polish in Bleu Encre
Pairs perfectly with your indigo denim co-ord.
ORLY
De-Stressed Denim Breathable Nail Polish
It's your favourite pair of vintage jeans in liquid form.
OPI
Nail Polish in It’s a Boy!
This bleached-out vintage blue is my new favourite.