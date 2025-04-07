Although there are so many new nail trends to choose from this season, there are certain manicures that we all tend to gravitate towards at the beginning of spring. From pastel French tips to milky nails, I'm a creature of habit when it comes to April nail colours. However, this season, I plan on keeping my nail tech on her toes and going for something a little bit different.

A certain anti-spring nail trend has caught my attention, and I'm already spotting many fashion insiders sporting this manicure. You might typically expect to see this nail shade in autumn and winter, but it's also a super chic, sophisticated option for April and beyond. Wondering what nail trend I'm talking about? Let me introduce you to merlot nails.

As the name suggests, this trend is all about deep-red and burgundy nail polishes. It often features a high-shine finish and looks incredible on both long and short nail shapes. It will pair beautifully with the spring tones in your wardrobe (think blues, browns and creamy whites), and will add a polished touch to any look. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite merlot manicures, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

Merlot Nail Trend Inspiration

I've spotted some of my favourite influencers sporting this nail colour for spring.

It makes a stylish pedicure shade, too.

Have you ever seen such a chic-looking manicure?

This shade looks so good when paired with a high-shine finish.

This reddish hue is perfect for the warmer weather.

This anti-spring nail shade will be sure to add a pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.

Merlot nails look especially sophisticated on almond nail shapes.

So glossy!

You can never go wrong with a short and simple look.

Best Products for Merlot Nails

OPI Nail Lacquer in Malaga Wine £16 SHOP NOW The perfect merlot nail polish does exist, and it's from none other than OPI.

H&M Nail Polish in True Tyrian £4 SHOP NOW If you want a slightly deeper burgundy hue, H&M has got you covered.

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux £9 SHOP NOW This shade would look so chic for spring.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Le Temps Des Cerises £17 SHOP NOW Not only do Nailberry polishes look great, but they are kind to your nails, too.

Essie Gel Couture Gel Metallic Glaze Top Coat in Glazed Chrome £11 SHOP NOW Add a fun top coat for a sparkly, chrome effect.