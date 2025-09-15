Nutmeg Nails Are Already Proving Autumn’s Most Expensive-Looking Nail Colour

Unless you’ve found yourself detached from all forms of social media in recent months, I’m sure you’ll have noticed that brown is having a moment—particularly when it comes to nail trends. What began with chocolate brown’s takeover of our wardrobe and beauty routines last autumn, developed into Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year, mocha mousse, and now, it’s a cosy brown brown nail trend that’s taking hold. This autumn, get ready to embrace nutmeg nails.
What Are Nutmeg Nails?
Sitting between a warm brown and a rust orange hue, nutmeg nails are both rich and elegant in appearance, making them the ultimate autumn nail colour. The cosy brown nail look feels reminiscent of, you guessed it, ground nutmeg, hence its name, yet also taps into toffee brown tones as well as lighter warm brown hues, too. As a result, nutmeg nails look comforting, cosy and perfectly in tune with this time of year.
Plus, when paired with crisp, clean cuticle work and a high-shine glossy top coat, there’s no denying that nutmeg nails look incredibly expensive while also offering a fresher, softer take than the darker brown nails we’ve seen trending in recent months. Want to see for yourself? Here are the best nutmeg nail looks to prove it…
Best Nutmeg Nail Inspiration
Nail artist Mateja’s clean manicure shows the autumnal hue at its best.
Nutmeg nails offer a warmer take than, say, chocolate or mocha brown tones.
Why not incorporate nail art for a fun autumnal nail look?
These nutmeg half moons are a chic choice.
A shimmery nutmeg tone is a great choice come party season.
Best Nutmeg Nail Products
Dior
Vernis in Rouge Cinéma
A darker nutmeg tone for a more autumnal feel.
Chanel
Le Vernis in Spirituelle
Glossify
Gel Paint in Spice
Gel polish lovers should add Glossify’s Spice to their collection.
Barry M
Diamond Luxe Nail Paint in Cascading
Nutmeg nails look just as great with a little shimmer in them.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.