Chanel has created more than one iconic nail polish. There's Ballerina, a soft, sheer pink worn by everyone from beauty editors to celebrities like Selena Gomez. There's Rouge Noir, a deep burgundy that's as rich, sophisticated, and sought-after as a glass of French red. Last but not least, there's Pirate, a classic cool-toned red that looks good on *literally* everyone.
While everyone and their mother seems to be a fan of these almost mythical Chanel shades, I've noticed that other, equally chic shades don't get the attention they deserve. Apparently, Selena Gomez agrees with me, because she wore a "velvet noir" manicure to the 84th annual Golden Globes last night, and it featured one of Chanel's most underrated and elegant nail colors (IMO).
Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik created this sultry, film-noir manicure. He shared an up-close image of his work on Instagram, captioning it, "Selena Gomez's velvet noir mani." It perfectly complemented her old-Hollywood hair (styled by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora) and her flawless makeup (applied by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Rare Beauty products).
While many people might use the word "edgy" to describe black nail polish, this is proof that the word "elegant" also applies. The key, per Bachik's Instagram, is to be "meticulous" with the manicure prep. This involves pushing back and/or clipping the cuticles and filing the nails into a pristine, uniform shape (Bachik and Gomez chose a long, square one). It also helps to use the right black nail polish—one that's glossy, inky, and sophisticated. For that, Bachik and Gomez chose an underrated shade: Chanel's 161 Le Diable En Chanel.
Le Vernis - 161 Le Diable En Chanel
The name of this nail polish translates to "The Devil in Chanel." I think that's the perfect moniker for a shade that's dark, edgy, elegant, and utterly high fashion. For years, I've argued that black is foundational to any at-home nail polish collection. It's the beauty equivalent of a wardrobe basic—think a leather jacket, a worn-in pair of jeans, or the perfect white t-shirt. I love seeing it get its due, and on the Golden Globes red carpet, no less.
8 More Chanel Nail Polish Shades I Love
Le Vernis - 113 Faussaire
Chanel's Ballerina gets *way* more attention than this rosy-beige color, but it's actually one of my most-used shades. It's soft, subtle, and sophisticated.
Le Vernis - 123 Fabuliste
Terracotta nail polish is so cool. Chanel's Fabuliste is my forever-favorite one.
Le Vernis - 125 Muse
I wear this soft, cloudy blue shade year round.
Le Vernis - 127 Fugueuse
The perfect shade of navy blue? Yeah, it does exist.
Le Vernis - 131 Cavalier Seul
I recently wrote about my love of olive-green nail polish, or so-called dirty martini nails. I also love sage green, and Chanel's Cavalier Seul fits the bill.
Le Vernis - 143 Diva
Leave it to Chanel to make hot pink...well, chic. I always get so many compliments when I wear this bright and juicy shade on my digits.
147 - Incendiare
I won't shut up about this shade. Chanel's Incendiare is the best red-orange color I've ever come across. And it's so flattering. I practically beg people to try it.
Le Vernis - 153 Pompier
Pirate might get all the hype, but this ruby red is just as stunning.
