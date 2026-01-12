Selena Gomez's "Velvet Noir" Nails Spotlight One of Chanel's Most Underrated Nail Colors, IMO

Hint: It's not Ballerina, Pirate, or Rouge Noir…

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel has created more than one iconic nail polish. There's Ballerina, a soft, sheer pink worn by everyone from beauty editors to celebrities like Selena Gomez. There's Rouge Noir, a deep burgundy that's as rich, sophisticated, and sought-after as a glass of French red. Last but not least, there's Pirate, a classic cool-toned red that looks good on *literally* everyone.

While everyone and their mother seems to be a fan of these almost mythical Chanel shades, I've noticed that other, equally chic shades don't get the attention they deserve. Apparently, Selena Gomez agrees with me, because she wore a "velvet noir" manicure to the 84th annual Golden Globes last night, and it featured one of Chanel's most underrated and elegant nail colors (IMO).

Selena Gomez in her attire for the 2026 Golden Globes

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik created this sultry, film-noir manicure. He shared an up-close image of his work on Instagram, captioning it, "Selena Gomez's velvet noir mani." It perfectly complemented her old-Hollywood hair (styled by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora) and her flawless makeup (applied by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Rare Beauty products).

Selena Gomez&#039;s &amp;quot;velvet noir&amp;quot; manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many people might use the word "edgy" to describe black nail polish, this is proof that the word "elegant" also applies. The key, per Bachik's Instagram, is to be "meticulous" with the manicure prep. This involves pushing back and/or clipping the cuticles and filing the nails into a pristine, uniform shape (Bachik and Gomez chose a long, square one). It also helps to use the right black nail polish—one that's glossy, inky, and sophisticated. For that, Bachik and Gomez chose an underrated shade: Chanel's 161 Le Diable En Chanel.

8 More Chanel Nail Polish Shades I Love

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.