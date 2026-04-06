I've Scrolled for You—These Are the Chicest Pedicure Colours to Book in for This Month

As the first real signs of spring start to settle in, April brings with it a fresh perspective on beauty—one that feels lighter and brighter. When it comes to pedicures, this shift is especially noticeable. Gone are the deep winter hues, and in their place, we’re seeing a move towards creamy pastels, sheer washes of colour and glossy, skin-enhancing tones that feel effortlessly polished.
This year, spring pedicure trends are all about refinement. Think barely-there milky shades, warm neutrals that melt into the skin and subtle finishes that catch the light in the most flattering way. Even classic colours are getting a spring refresh, with updated undertones and softer applications that feel modern and fun. Texture also plays a key role, with glazed and pearlescent finishes continuing to dominate for their ability to add dimension without overwhelming the look.
Celebrity pedicurist Milly Mason notes that clients are leaning into shades that feel versatile and wearable, but still elevated enough to complement open-toe season. Whether you prefer timeless neutrals or a hint of pastel colour, this month’s biggest pedicure trends strike the perfect balance between minimal and expressive. Ahead, the seven shades set to define April 2026.
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7 Pedicure Colours for April 2026
1. Toffee Brown
Toffee pedicures are the ultimate understated neutral for April, offering a polished alternative to traditional nudes. Their richness adds warmth without feeling heavy, making them ideal for transitional weather. As Mason explains, “Beautiful warm caramel and toffee shades are becoming increasingly popular this spring, but shade selection is key. Because they sit so close to the natural tone of the skin, choosing the right undertone is essential to prevent the colour from appearing orange or yellow." The result is a seamless, elongating effect that feels modern and chic.
Shop the trend:
Manucurist
Brique
A rich caramel-toned polish that delivers the perfect balance of warmth and sophistication for an elevated neutral pedicure.
Nails.INC
Nail Polish in Maldives Beach Nude
This creamy toffee shade works with everything.
2. Milky White
Soft-focus and effortlessly chic, milky pedicures (and manicures) are still leading the way this season. Their appeal lies in their versatility—they suit every skin tone and outfit while giving a clean, elevated finish. As Mason notes, “Milky pedicures continue to dominate, particularly with this year’s Pantone shade, ‘Cloud Dancer’. While milky white remains a favourite, milky versions of nude, pink and peach are also proving popular.” The overall effect is easily achieved—Mason recommends adding a milky topcoat over your favourite shade to soften the colour for that coveted “your nails but better” look.
Shop the trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky White
This soft pink milk shade adds just a hint of colour while keeping the overall look fresh, delicate and understated.
Space NK
Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
A sheer milky white that gives nails that clean, glossy “your toes but better” finish.
3. Pearl Finish
Glazed and chrome finishes continue to dominate for good reason—they bring a luminous, light-catching quality that instantly elevates even the simplest shade. This season, the look is softer and more refined, with delicate pearl and chrome overlays replacing heavier metallics. “The glazed doughnut effect is still going strong," says Mason. "Milky pinks, soft whites and sheer nudes finished with a subtle chrome or pearlescent topcoat add just the right amount of glow.” It’s the perfect way to add dimension and polish without overpowering your toes.
Shop the trend:
OPI
Nail Polish in Throw Me a Kiss Nail Polish
This subtle chrome-infused polish adds a soft, light-catching sheen that elevates even the simplest pedicure.
Essie
Nail Polish in Pearly White Shimmer
A pearlescent topcoat that transforms any base into a luminous, glazed finish with minimal effort.
4. Pastel Lilac
Lilac is emerging as the go-to pastel for those wanting a gentle pop of colour this spring. Softer than lavender but more playful than nude, it strikes a perfect balance between fun and sophistication. As Mason explains, “For those who like to have colour, soft pastel lilac pedicures are starting to appear. If you prefer something more subtle, incorporating these shades into a pastel French pedicure creates a softer, more delicate take on colour.” Whether worn alone or as an accent, it’s an easy way to embrace seasonal colour.
Shop the trend:
Essie
Nail Polish in Lilacism
A cult pastel lilac that feels playful yet polished, offering the perfect entry point into spring colour.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Lisa Lilas
This muted lilac Manucurist shade delivers a soft wash of colour that feels modern, wearable, and effortlessly pretty.