There are so many reasons to be grateful for spring’s long-awaited arrival, but top of my list has to be the chance to wave goodbye to my chunky boots, dust off my favourite sandals and refresh my pedicure colour. Thankfully, this year has already provided an abundance of pedicure trends to take inspiration from, with so many chic pedi spring shades to choose from for the new season. My favourite, however, comes courtesy of a warm and sophisticated update on a minimalist nail look. Enter: the toffee pedicure.
Evolving from the ever-popular chocolate brown colour palette that dominated last year, the toffee pedicure is a slightly lighter and brighter option, which still feels incredibly versatile. “Toffee and caramel brown hues are essentially becoming the new neutrals, replacing traditional pinky nudes with something more elevated and fashion-led,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets.
The beauty of the toffee pedicure is that those creamy butterscotch tones really do suit everyone, as long as you pick the right shade for you. “Shade choice really is everything, and finding the perfect shade for your skin tone is key,” explains nail artist Milly Mason. “The wrong undertone can make your toenails look slightly yellow or unclean, but when you find the right colour, then a toffee or caramel pedicure looks so chic.”
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So, how do you know which toffee polish will suit your toes? “Look for creamy caramels, soft lattes and richer toffee shades that lean slightly brown, rather than too orange,” explains Streets.
Ahead, keep scrolling for toffee pedicure inspiration and the best nail polishes to get the look at home.
Toffee Pedicure Inspiration
This was the very first toffee pedicure that caught our eye and had us bookmarking it as a trend to watch for spring 2026.
This high-shine caramel pedicure looks so expensive.
This sophisticated red-toned toffee shade looks incredibly chic.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.