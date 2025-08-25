French Tip Nails Are Many Things, But Cool? Well, They Are If You Make This Simple Swap

A reverse French tip is a playful take on a classic French tip manicure that stylish people are trying right now.

A collage of reverse French tip manicure nail designs
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland and @paintedbyjools)
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to nail trends, nothing has been quite as popular this season as the classic French tip. This understated nail art design is undeniably chic, and there are so many ways to wear the trend, from a blurred French tip to a duo French tip. However, in my opinion, it doesn't get cooler than a reverse French tip design.

This trend has been around for a while now, but thanks to the timeless appeal, I suspect that we will see it on fashion insiders for years to come. If you're not yet familiar, the manicure is essentially the opposite of a classic French tip, and involves painting a thin line onto the nail bed, rather than the end of the nail. As you'll see below, this results in an effortlessly stylish and unique finish.

If you're thinking about giving the trend a try, I've rounded up some of my favourite reverse French tip nail designs, from classic white shades to multicoloured looks and even glittery accents. You are welcome.

11 Reverse French Manicure Designs to Try

1. Classic Reverse French Manicure

A classic white reverse French manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

First up is this classic reverse French manicure design. A playful take on the trending French mani design, this nail look is bound to earn you compliments.

2. Rainbow Reverse French Manicure

A picture of a rainbow coloured reverse French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

If you fancy adding a pop of colour to your look, why not try this fun rainbow design?

3. Silver Reverse French Manicure

A picture of a silver reverse French manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A touch of silver is always a good idea.

4. Mix "n" Match Reverse French Manicure

A white reverse French manicure design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

How cool is this mix "n" match design?

5. Pastel Reverse French Manicure

A pastel reverse French manicure design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love a hint of pastel in the summer months.

6. Micro Reverse French Manicure

A micro white reverse French tip manicure design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The smaller the nail art, the cooler the design.

7. Multicoloured Reverse French Manicure

A multicoloured reverse French tip manicure design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

So sweet.

8. Glittery Reverse French Manicure

A black glittery reverse French tip manicure design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Perfect for party season.

9. Reverse French Manicure With Accent Nail

A reverse French tip manicure design with a blue accent nail

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I love the idea of using a different nail polish colour for your ring finger.

10. Double French Manicure

A double French manicure design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A manicure that is sure to turn heads.

11. Alternating French Manicure

An alternating French tip design, with one hand featuring a classic French tip and one hand featuring a reverse French tip

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

For the ultimate cool-girl look, try a classic French mani on one hand and a reverse French tip on the other.

The Best Products for a Reverse French Tip Manicure

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

