When it comes to nail trends, nothing has been quite as popular this season as the classic French tip. This understated nail art design is undeniably chic, and there are so many ways to wear the trend, from a blurred French tip to a duo French tip. However, in my opinion, it doesn't get cooler than a reverse French tip design.
This trend has been around for a while now, but thanks to the timeless appeal, I suspect that we will see it on fashion insiders for years to come. If you're not yet familiar, the manicure is essentially the opposite of a classic French tip, and involves painting a thin line onto the nail bed, rather than the end of the nail. As you'll see below, this results in an effortlessly stylish and unique finish.
If you're thinking about giving the trend a try, I've rounded up some of my favourite reverse French tip nail designs, from classic white shades to multicoloured looks and even glittery accents. You are welcome.
11 Reverse French Manicure Designs to Try
1. Classic Reverse French Manicure
First up is this classic reverse French manicure design. A playful take on the trending French mani design, this nail look is bound to earn you compliments.
2. Rainbow Reverse French Manicure
If you fancy adding a pop of colour to your look, why not try this fun rainbow design?
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.