Hold On—Did Hailey Bieber Just Soft-Launch a New Rhode Bronzer?

Another day, another Hailey Bieber makeup tutorial that has me furiously adding new staples to my cart. This time around, the beauty mogul shares a minimal, glowy beat featuring a smattering of creamy, winter-approved formulas, including a few standouts from her own brand: her newly launched Barrier Butter, cult-favorite Pocket Blush, and… a secret cream bronzer?! I couldn't Slack the WWW beauty team fast enough. Keep scrolling for some editor-level sleuthing.

I may be grasping at straws here, but after Bieber traces her cheekbones with Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick, she applies a tan confection to her temples and hairline—and the packaging looks suspiciously like Rhode's best-selling Pocket Blush.

Now, I realize that many people actually use Rhode's Pocket Blush as bronzer (a trick the TikTok crowd has dubbed "blonzing"), namely the warm Toasted Teddy shade. However, the shade Bieber wears is much, much lighter than Toasted Teddy, to the point where I wonder if it might be Freckle, the brand's peachy-pink hue. Although, Freckle has much pinkier tones than the caramel formula Bieber uses here. Could it be the camera lighting, or could it be a new addition to the Rhode lineup? Given shoppers' affinity for "blonzing," it would make sense that the brand would launch a range of sun-kissed hues in the same creamy format.

And I'm not the only one freaking out about the potential soft-launch. The comment section is swarming with questions from eagle-eyed fans begging to know when they'll be able to get their hands on whatever Bieber is wearing. "I spot a bronzer, new blush shade, lip liner, AND a new lip tint. I’m gonna be so broke," one user writes . (FYI: Bieber teased upcoming lip liners in a previous post too!)

Whether she is, in fact, using a secret Rhode bronzer or just another suspiciously similar product, well, we'll just have to wait and see. For now, feel free to browse the rest of the (available) products in Bieber's routine, plus some other bronzers she holds dear.

Rhode Glazing Milk $32 SHOP NOW Of course, Bieber's makeup routine begins with skincare, starting with her ultra-dewy Glazing Milk.

Rhode Barrier Butter $38 SHOP NOW Barrier Butter is a godsend for chapped, wintry skin—not that Bieber's looks any less balmy.

MAKE Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer $28 SHOP NOW Bieber then goes in with this creamy, buildable concealer. The fine-tipped doe foot makes it wonderful for precise coverage.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick $48 SHOP NOW Next, she traces her cheekbones and temples with this creamy contour stick from Westman Atelier.

Rhode Pocket Blush $24 SHOP NOW After blending in the mysterious bronzer in question, she applies her beloved Pocket Blush on the apples of her cheeks. It sort of resembles a cross between Juice Box and Sleepy Girl, so I wonder if she's also sporting a brand-new rosy shade…

RMS Beauty Redimension Hydra Powder Blush $35 SHOP NOW Next, it appears she dusts this powder blush on top of her cheekbones for some extra light-reflecting power.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 SHOP NOW She then lightly taps this cult-favorite Hourglass powder underneath her eyes.

Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen $22 SHOP NOW Next, she dots on some faux freckles using this rich brown, natural-looking freckle pen.

Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow $28 SHOP NOW In a previous tutorial, Bieber used this self-tanning bronzer before applying her complexion products. I've tested it too, and believe me, it's a game changer.