Alert the Group Chat: Hailey Bieber Just Dropped Rhode's Birthday Edit, and It's Even Better Than I Imagined

I've grown to anticipate a new launch from Rhode every November for Hailey Bieber's birthday, and thankfully, this time around is no different. Mrs. Bieber decided to bless Rhode devotees this year, because we don't get just one product, but six in the just-launched Birthday Edit. I know you're dying to know the details, so let's get into it.
Starting with my personal fave, the Peptide Lip Tints. The four OG tints (Ribbon, Toast, Raspberry Jelly, and Espresso) have the same hydrating, glossy formula, but now come in yummy limited-edition scents that match their name and color. Raspberry Jelly is a gorgeous berry tint with a juicy raspberry scent; Espresso is a trendy sheer brown with a tiramisu flavor; Ribbon is a classic baby pink that smells like a swirl of vanilla soft serve; and Toast is a rosy nude with a decadent crème brûlée aroma. (I'll take all four right now, thank you!)
Next, we have the Snap-On Lip Case, a new iteration of the viral Lip Case that has MagSafe technology (aka wireless charging) so you can keep your phone charged and your Lip Tints on hand simultaneously. It works with all iPhone models and comes in limited-edition black and white colorways as well as the signature Rhode gray.
The last item in the lineup is a limited-edition oversize bubble bag that fits all your beauty essentials. This pillowy bag eclipses all others, in my opinion, as it's the only one I trust to keep all my products (even glass bottles) safe when I travel and is roomy enough for chronic overpackers like myself.
If you're as excited as I am for this drop, you'll want to get your hands on it as soon as it drops on November 12 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST at rhodeskin.com.
