Hailey Bieber's 29th Birthday Glam Includes This On-Sale Eye Brightener and Secret Bronzer

Happy belated, Hailey Bieber! The model and brand founder celebrated her 29th birthday this weekend surrounded by family and friends—and, being the beauty mogul she is, gifted us with a glimpse into her party-ready glam. All of her TikTok GRWM videos are buzzworthy in their own right, but this one feels especially intriguing thanks to a secret Rhode bronzer (yep!) and an eye brightener that's currently tagged at 25% off. The latter was already poised to sell out ahead of Black Friday, but Bieber's stamp of approval makes it even more of a must-get. Scroll ahead for every single detail.
First, we can't not discuss the bronzer stick Biber uses to trace her cheekbones and hairline. It's housed in unmistakable Rhode packaging, the same used for her cult-favorite Pocket Blush. A slew of brand loyalists actually use that blush for their bronzing step (namely the warm terracotta shade, Toasted Teddy), so a proper bronzer feels like a natural next step for the brand. We don't have much information yet (promise, I'm not hiding anything!), but Bieber is known to tease upcoming Rhode launches in her GRWM videos—remember when she soft-launched her Peptide Lip Shape liners?—so we'll just have to wait until she bestows us with official details.
The aforementioned eye brightener, however, is in stock and ready to shop! After blending her bronzer and applying concealer, Bieber goes in with Kosas's Revealer Extra Bright color corrector on the inner and outer corners of her eyes, using the same concealer brush to diffuse the pink pigment.
Typically, color correctors are meant to layer underneath concealer; their main gig is to neutralize discoloration so that your concealer doesn't have to work as hard to disguise dark circles (and less product usually means less flaking or settling into fine lines). However, Bieber told Voguea few months ago that she actually prefers it the other way around. "What I like about the eye brighteners is the brightening effect, so I want to see that over top," she shares.
Kosas's creamy formula layers perfectly with concealer—whether you apply it on top, like Bieber, or underneath the product—so you won't have to worry about any creasing or pilling. Pumped with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides, the formula also helps smooth and brighten under-eyes over time, while the pink pigment counteracts any blue-green shadows. (The color corrector comes in four other shades, from light peach to deep red, depending on your skin tone.) What's more, it's currently 25% off for Black Friday, so there's no better time to give it a whirl.
Kosas
Revealer Extra Bright
Serum-Powered Color Corrector
Kosas is also offering a chic compact mirror with purchases over $100, so I've rounded up a few more coveted staples to help you cross that threshold. Happy shopping!
Kosas
Revealer Concealer
The aforementioned eye brightener pairs well with any concealer, but it certainly suits the brand's super-creamy concealer (another Bieber-approved product!).
Kosas
Cloud Set Brightening Powder
This sheer, baby-pink powder ensures your concealer lasts all day long, sans creasing.
Kosas
Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
Kosas's entire site is 25% off right now, but the editor-obsessed Revealer Foundation is marked down by a whopping 40%. Don't wait to add it to your makeup bag!
Kosas
BB Burst
I legitimately can't think of a more sensorially appealing BB cream. Each application really feels like a splash of hydration.
Kosas
Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum
My skin absolutely drinks up this vegan collagen-infused mist.
Kosas
Soulgazer Mascara
Most mascaras make my sensitive eyes bleary and red by the time I remove my makeup. Not this lengthening number. It remains comfortable all day, and what's more, it's infused with last-boosting peptides to encourage growth.
Kosas
Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner
One of my favorite eyeliners ever. I use the shade Depth (a matte brown) to tightline my upper waterline every time I wear eye makeup.
