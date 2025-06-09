Run, Don't Walk—Hailey Bieber's "Forever Glazed" Skin Just Became Even Easier to Copy

It’s been a few very eventful weeks for Hailey Bieber. Between her first solo Vogue cover and billion-dollar sale of her beauty company, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty, the entrepreneur and model has been checking off career milestones one right after the other. But the brand’s first launch following her large-sum sale was just officially announced, and it’s none other than a lightweight shortcut to Bieber’s glassy, glazed complexion—right in time for summer. Enter, the Rhode Glazing Mist: a spritz-able version of Bieber’s trademark dewy skin.

We (and a slew of fellow eagle-eyed fans in the comments section) noticed Bieber bookending her nighttime skincare routine with a mystery mist in a TikTok video posted last week, writing that she’s “going to bed glazed forever” thanks to this new addition. The star even posted an Instagram image teasing the latest launch, available to shop at Rhode’s site on June 24. “I NEED that new Rhode mist!,” one commenter writes, while another implores, “Hailey we need the spray soon, drop.”

Rhode’s Glazing Mist is meant to be your wear-anywhere bestie for supple, nourished skin. Consisting of a very similar ingredients list as the famed Rhode Glazing Milk , Bieber’s must-have for “glazed donut” skin, this mist sets the scene for your skincare (or finishes off your look) with an even more luminous effect than previously possible.

The superfine mist moisturizes and illuminates the skin with a luscious blend of magnolia extract, an antioxidant that helps calm and balance the skin barrier, ectoin, an amino acid that boosts hydration, and panthenol, a vitamin that soothes and softens skin. But at its core are two ingredients at the helm of the Glazing Milk—a ceramide trio (a lipid concentrate that acts like skin and helps strengthen from the inside out) and beta-glucan (a humectant that offers even more hydration and shine). Oh, and did we mention that the mist has even received a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association? It’s safe to say that Bieber is not playing around when it comes to her new formulas.

The multi-hyphenate demonstrates a few easy ways to use the Glazing Mist, including generous spritzes to soften the skin before serum and topping off her moisturizer to seal her skincare with a hydrating kiss. However, we’d go as far as recommending you use this spray before and after applying makeup for a look that’s extra dewy and summer-ready—or you can nix the Glazing Milk entirely in lieu of this featherlight mist for something light on sweaty summer days.

However the Rhode Glazing Mist isn’t available just yet, so make sure to mark your calendars for June 24 to get your hands on the latest and greatest launch. But until then, browse the rest of Bieber’s get-un-ready-with-me products, plus a few extras we beauty editors at Who What Wear can’t get enough of.

Opening Image: @haileybieber