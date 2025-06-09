Run, Don't Walk—Hailey Bieber's "Forever Glazed" Skin Just Became Even Easier to Copy
Move over, Glazing Milk.
It’s been a few very eventful weeks for Hailey Bieber. Between her first solo Vogue cover and billion-dollar sale of her beauty company, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty, the entrepreneur and model has been checking off career milestones one right after the other. But the brand’s first launch following her large-sum sale was just officially announced, and it’s none other than a lightweight shortcut to Bieber’s glassy, glazed complexion—right in time for summer. Enter, the Rhode Glazing Mist: a spritz-able version of Bieber’s trademark dewy skin.
We (and a slew of fellow eagle-eyed fans in the comments section) noticed Bieber bookending her nighttime skincare routine with a mystery mist in a TikTok video posted last week, writing that she’s “going to bed glazed forever” thanks to this new addition. The star even posted an Instagram image teasing the latest launch, available to shop at Rhode’s site on June 24. “I NEED that new Rhode mist!,” one commenter writes, while another implores, “Hailey we need the spray soon, drop.”
@haileybieber
going to bed glazed forever!♬ My Cherie Amour - Stevie Wonder
Rhode’s Glazing Mist is meant to be your wear-anywhere bestie for supple, nourished skin. Consisting of a very similar ingredients list as the famed Rhode Glazing Milk, Bieber’s must-have for “glazed donut” skin, this mist sets the scene for your skincare (or finishes off your look) with an even more luminous effect than previously possible.
The superfine mist moisturizes and illuminates the skin with a luscious blend of magnolia extract, an antioxidant that helps calm and balance the skin barrier, ectoin, an amino acid that boosts hydration, and panthenol, a vitamin that soothes and softens skin. But at its core are two ingredients at the helm of the Glazing Milk—a ceramide trio (a lipid concentrate that acts like skin and helps strengthen from the inside out) and beta-glucan (a humectant that offers even more hydration and shine). Oh, and did we mention that the mist has even received a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association? It’s safe to say that Bieber is not playing around when it comes to her new formulas.
The multi-hyphenate demonstrates a few easy ways to use the Glazing Mist, including generous spritzes to soften the skin before serum and topping off her moisturizer to seal her skincare with a hydrating kiss. However, we’d go as far as recommending you use this spray before and after applying makeup for a look that’s extra dewy and summer-ready—or you can nix the Glazing Milk entirely in lieu of this featherlight mist for something light on sweaty summer days.
However the Rhode Glazing Mist isn’t available just yet, so make sure to mark your calendars for June 24 to get your hands on the latest and greatest launch. But until then, browse the rest of Bieber’s get-un-ready-with-me products, plus a few extras we beauty editors at Who What Wear can’t get enough of.
More Rhode Favorites
The forebearer of this latest launch, the editor-loved Glazing Milk is famous for its quenching, skin-soothing ingredients that impart Bieber’s glorious glow.
Named one of our favorite skincare products for dull winter skin, this ultra-hydrating balm pulled us through our driest months and flakiest flare-ups.
The secret to Bieber’s dreamy “blurred” lip liner—and the object of all of our effortless, French-girl beauty desires.
WWW’s senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider describes this formula as having a creamy texture that “effortlessly melts underneath your fingertips.”
Not sure where to start? Try this comprehensive kit that includes four multi-tasking products that completed (and simplified) one editor’s skincare routine.
Opening Image: @haileybieber
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
I Just Got Engaged—This Is the Foolproof "Marry Me" Skin Routine I Did for 6 Months
I've never looked better.
-
Suddenly, This Underrated Flower Has Dominated My Beauty Routine—From Elegant Scents to Skincare
There's nothing sweeter.
-
BRB, Rethinking My Entire Routine Thanks to These Tips From a Chanel Skincare Expert
No gatekeeping here.
-
I Just Turned 30—Every Expert-Approved Skincare Tip I Wish I'd Known in My 20s
Learn from my mistakes.
-
Every Beauty Product Katseye Swears By for Glowing Skin and Performance-Ready Makeup
And the K-beauty favorites they can't live without.
-
Ilona Maher's Pregame Must-Have Is Something We All Need
It's the drugstore product of the summer.
-
Celebrities Swear By My Instant Body Sculpting Treatment—These Are My 15 Favorite Beauty Products
If anyone knows bodycare, it's Flavia Lanini.
-
According to Celebrity Manicurists (and Hailey Bieber), "Soft Serve" Nails Are Taking Over Summer 2025
So yummy.